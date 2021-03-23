Go Big and Stay Home: Wholesale Grocery Savings Delivered Across the GTA with Zum Zum

Rosedale Livery introduces Zum Zum Grocery Delivery: commercial-sized savings "chauffeured" from Costco Business Centre to the residential doorstep, with no membership required.

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Rosedale Livery Ltd. pivots into the GTA grocery delivery battleground with their latest venture – Zum Zum, in order to fill an under-served niche in the delivery market: wholesale savings. Since March 2020, as travel essentially ceased due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rosedale has seen a crushing 98% decrease in activity. As travel resumes, they are looking forward to regrowing their chauffeured services, meanwhile adapting their software systems to service the GTA's growing demand for grocery delivery.

"We set up an online storefront, and launched Zum Zum on June 6, 2020," said Craig McCutcheon, CEO of Rosedale Livery and founder/CEO of Zum Zum. "Our customers have shared their appreciation for our careful handling of their groceries throughout the pandemic, trusting our forty years of 'white glove' service standards."

Zum Zum delivers throughout the GTA – from Oshawa to Newmarket, to Burlington and everywhere between. Craig explained, "We have secured a fulfillment centre, where each order is sorted into pantry, 'Refrigerate' and 'Freeze' upon arrival in our environmentally friendly, recycled paper bags. More of our chauffeurs have stayed on the road, professionally delivering the orders and providing their touch of class."

Zum Zum's team recognized the unique value and inventory control of the Costco Business Centre in Scarborough over other suppliers that were considered, as 70% of the Business Centre's products cannot be found anywhere else. The plan was to deliver the savings that a bulk shop offers – and save the labours of completing the trip that consumers would prefer to avoid, especially during Covid-19 challenges. Zum Zum's AI dispatching system generates the routes, while ensuring each truck reaches its maximum efficiency and clients receive their orders at their selected time.

Craig explains how Rosedale's previous investments in technology provided the ability to adapt in the pandemic landscape. "In 2013 we developed our proprietary AI dispatching platform 'Boomerang', and reduced our overhead by 40%. It was a true game changer our AI eliminated the need for manual calculations in dispatching our fleet."

Rosedale's ability to modify the Boomerang platform in-house allowed the evolution of multiple revenue streams. They have fulfilled client requests for ground transportation worldwide in the private aviation and hotel sectors. Pre-pandemic, Rosedale was testing out its routing software, adapting it to delivering authentic Neapolitan pizza until losing access to some of the pizzerias during lock down.

Craig is now looking at grocery delivery as an exciting endeavour – and a bit of a Wild West situation, believing no one has quite figured out how to do it sustainability. "We knew that if we could deliver value, we would have a fighting chance. We are now purchasing $15,000-$20,000 worth of groceries daily and offering same day / next day delivery with great availability and reliability. We have sold over $3,000,000 in groceries since June 2020 and continue to grow."

"Our AI and routing platform has allowed us to nearly reach sustainability, and we are also looking at all other sectors Boomerang may offer value to, as both Rosedale and Zum Zum have proven that it can and does perform."

Zum Zum is an independent delivery service and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Costco Wholesale.

About Zum Zum

Zum Zum is delivering access to commercial-warehouse savings to residential addresses. Zum Zum was founded in June 2020 by Craig McCutcheon in response to the challenges faced by consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic; surpassing $3 million in grocery sales in its first year of service. Please visit www.zumzum.ca for more information.

About Rosedale Livery

Rosedale Livery Ltd. was founded in Toronto in 1981 by Douglas McCutcheon with a clear commitment to customer service. One of the largest operators of livery limousines in Canada, Rosedale continues to adapt to the evolving world of chauffeured services through investment in people and technology. Please visit www.rosedalelivery.com for more information.

SOURCE Rosedale Livery Ltd

For further information: Press Contact: Craig McCutcheon, Zum Zum Marketing, 905-677-9444 ext 2224, [email protected]