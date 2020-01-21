Go-Ahead London electrifies Route 100 with new 9.6-metre BYD ADL electric bus

LARBERT, Scotland, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - BYD Europe and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK's leading electric bus producer, has delivered 11 new 100% emissions-free, pure electric BYD ADL Enviro200EV electric buses to Go-Ahead London. BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, while ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI).

The delivery also signals the introduction of the partnership's latest single deck 9.6-metre model – a shorter wheelbase chassis to suit narrow, complex road network such as those on Go-Ahead's Route 100. Go-Ahead continues to electrify key routes in the capital and is increasingly looking to the BYD ADL partnership to provide exacting solutions to meet specific route requirements.

With 24 seats and an overall 66 passenger capacity, the 9.6-metre BYD ADL Enviro200EV achieves 150 miles on a single charge. Power is delivered through its pure-electric drivetrain comprising 330 kWh electric motor and Iron-Phosphate batteries.

The delivery also brings up the 100th BYD ADL Enviro200EV for Go-Ahead London, with the company having to date completed over 6.3 million kilometres and saving over 5,500 tons of CO 2 courtesy of the BYD ADL single deck model. A further 13 10.9-metre BYD ADL Enviro200EVs are scheduled to go into service with Go-Ahead London in March 2020. Since the introduction of the BYD ADL Enviro200EV electric bus in only 2016, over 200 units are now either delivered or on order with operators across the UK.

Richard Harrington said "Go-Ahead London has once again shown that close working partnerships, coupled with meticulous planning, results in us leading the way with zero emission travel for our customers."

"We continue to foster a forward-thinking relationship with Go-Ahead," said Frank Thorpe, "here is an operator that has clearly identified electric mobility as viable, long-term solution to the demands of public transport in London. With its long-range appeal and class-leading environmental credentials, our BYD ADL Enviro200EV is well suited to a wide range of public transport operations and is becoming the battery-powered single decker of choice for a number of UK customers."

Colin Robertson, Chief Executive at ADL, said: "ADL is well versed in tailoring its buses to the needs of our customers, and this new length option further confirms that the zero-emission buses we build with BYD, our electric bus partner in the UK, are a whole-range solution for all operating requirements."

About BYD

BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately-owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem – comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage and cutting-edge electrified transportation – has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at www.byd.com.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

SOURCE Alexander Dennis Limited

For further information: BYD Europe media enquiries: Penny Peng, Marketing and PR Director, [email protected]; ADL media enquiries: Jacqueline Anderson, +44 7796 715 607, [email protected]; NFI investor enquiries: Stephen King, +1 204 224 6382, [email protected]