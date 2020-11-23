GMP Capital Announces New Name and Ticker Symbol Change to RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG)

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - GMP Capital Inc. today announced that it has changed its corporate name to RF Capital Group Inc. ("RF Capital" or the "Company") to align better with the Company's multi-year transformation and new strategic focus in wealth management, including the recent consolidation of 100% of the ownership in Richardson Wealth under the Company. The Company's shareholders approved the name change at a special meeting of shareholders held virtually on October 6, 2020.

The Company's common and preferred shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name, ticker symbols and new CUSIP/ISIN numbers, effective November 24, 2020. The Company's new corporate website will be located at www.rfcapgroup.com.

The table below highlights the new ticker symbols, CUSIP and ISIN numbers for RF Capital's common and preferred shares.



TSX Ticker

Symbol CUSIP # ISIN # Common Shares RCG 74971G104 CA74971G1046 Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares,

Series B RCG.PR.B 74971G203 CA74971G2036 Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares,

Series C RCG.PR.C 74971G302 CA74971G3026

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol changes.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $29 billion in assets under administration (as at September 30, 2020) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's growing roster of Advisor teams (164 as at September 30, 2020) focus exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for each high net worth or ultra-high net worth client family, entrepreneur or business owner. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP (formerly GMP Securities L.P.), provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com.

RF Capital Group Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations

