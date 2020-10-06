GMP Capital Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - GMP Capital Inc. (GMP or the Company) (TSX: GMP) today announced that the six nominees listed in the Company's management information circular (the 2020 Circular) dated September 8, 2020, were elected as directors of GMP. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at GMP's virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders (the Meeting) held earlier today, are set out below.

Election of Directors

By a vote conducted by electronic ballot, each of the six nominees listed in the 2020 Circular was elected to serve as a director of GMP until the next annual meeting or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld David G. Brown 53,944,648 94.84% 2,937,434 5.16% Marc Dalpé 54,901,156 96.52% 1,980,926 3.48% David C. Ferguson 54,901,170 96.52% 1,980,912 3.48% Kishore Kapoor 53,935,910 94.82% 2,946,172 5.18% Julie A. Lassonde 55,433,734 97.45% 1,448,348 2.55% Donald A. Wright 55,430,734 97.45% 1,451,348 2.55%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, can be accessed at www.gmpcapital.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT GMP CAPITAL INC.

GMP currently operates through two business segments: Operations Clearing and Wealth Management; and a corporate segment. Operations Clearing provides carrying broker services to Richardson GMP and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. Wealth Management consists of GMP's non-controlling ownership interest in Richardson GMP. Richardson GMP, one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, is focused on providing exclusive and comprehensive wealth management and investment services delivered by an experienced team of investment professionals. GMP is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GMP". For further information, please visit our corporate website at gmpcapital.com.

