Investment supports GM's long-term commitment to Canadian manufacturing and the future of its high-demand truck and SUV lineup

ST. CATHARINES, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - General Motors Canada is investing C$691 million in its St. Catharines Propulsion Plant to support production of the sixth generation of General Motors' V-8 engine, which will power GM's high-demand full-size trucks and SUVs.

Equipment for the project has already begun arriving onsite, and the plant will continue to produce the fifth generation V-8 engine while preparing for the next generation start of production.

GM Canada (CNW Group/GM Canada)

This investment makes St. Catharines the third GM propulsion plant to produce this new generation of engines alongside Tonawanda Propulsion Plant in Buffalo, New York, and Flint Engine Operations in Flint, Michigan. An integrated propulsion manufacturing footprint will enable GM to continue to meet customer demand for high-volume full-size pick-ups in North America.

"Today's announcement confirms St. Catharines will play a key role in one of our core vehicle programs for years to come, and it reflects General Motors' confidence in the St. Catharines team and their proud 74-year legacy of powering our most popular vehicles," said Jack Uppal, president and managing director, GM Canada.

The next-generation V-8 engine is expected to deliver stronger performance than today's engines, with new combustion and thermal management innovations driving these improvements. The investment will fund new machinery, equipment, and tooling, as well as significant facility renovations at the plant.

The new St. Catharines investment builds on GM Canada's broader manufacturing commitments, including a C$343 million investment in Oshawa Assembly to produce the next generation of gas-powered full-size pickup trucks. In total, GM has invested approximately C$3.3 billion in its Canadian manufacturing and operations since 2020, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to Canada.

Facts on GM Canada's Manufacturing Footprint

Oshawa Assembly:

Oshawa Assembly is GM's only North American plant building both light-duty and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado pickups on the same line and a portion of Oshawa continues to support aftermarket parts focused on stamping, related sub-assembly and other activities for GM.

Preparations continue at Oshawa Assembly to build the next generation of gas-powered full-size pickups, supported by a $343 million investment that reinforces Oshawa's future in GM's key full-size truck program. Oshawa has received $1.5 billion in investments since 2020.



St. Catharines:

St. Catharines Propulsion continues to play a key role--today and into the future-- and will produce GM's next-generation of V8 engines, which power our high-demand full-size trucks and SUVs.

St. Catharines has received C$828 million in investments since 2020.

CAMI Assembly:

GM continues to assess the site for future opportunities.

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better, and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Instagram.

SOURCE GM Canada

MEDIA CONTACT: Ariane Souza Pereira, Manager, Corporate Communications, [email protected]