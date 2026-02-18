GM Invests Additional $63 Million at Oshawa Assembly for Next-generation Truck Production

$1.5 billion in investment since 2020, reinforcing Oshawa's continued role in GM's full-size truck portfolio

OSHAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - GM Canada today announced a new C$63 million investment in Oshawa Assembly to upgrade stamping operations, supporting preparations to build the next generation of gas-powered full-size pickups and enhancing capability in the service parts business. This investment builds on the C$280 million announced in June 2023, bringing GM's total investment in Oshawa since 2020 to C$1.5 billion.

"This additional investment underscores Oshawa's importance in GM's full-size truck portfolio," said Jack Uppal, president and managing director of GM Canada. "With a long history of building trucks in Canada, the talented team at Oshawa Assembly will continue to play a critical role for years to come in delivering the pickups our customers know and trust."

Oshawa Assembly currently builds Chevrolet Silverado light and heavy-duty full-size pickups on two shifts and is GM's only North American facility producing both models on the same line. The site also supports aftermarket parts focused on stamping, related sub-assembly and other activities. Product details and launch timing for the next-generation pickup will be shared at a later date.

Facts on GM Canada's Manufacturing Footprint

St. Catharines Propulsion continues to play a key role--today and into the future-- and will produce GM's next-generation of V8 engines, which power our high-demand full-size trucks and SUVs.

CAMI Assembly continues to be assessed for future opportunities.

GM Canada Fast Facts

GM Canada employs thousands of Canadians across manufacturing facilities, a multi-campus advanced tech and software centre, parts distribution network, and corporate offices.

With over 1,000 engineers, developers, and technical experts across three Ontario locations, GM Canada's Technical Centre is a key hub for advanced engineering, software development, and vehicle testing.

34,000 retirees supported through GM pensions and benefits.

450 dealerships nationwide, with ~20,000 employees contributing to local economies while representing Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac.

GM Canada's operations support thousands of indirect jobs across suppliers, logistics, services, and technology firms.

