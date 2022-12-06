Glue42 Enables Internet Scale Deployments with Glue42 Server

Latest product introduces robust, full-featured functionality for managing internet-scale desktop integration projects, further lowering the barrier to deployment, and laying the groundwork for 'workflows everywhere'.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Glue42, the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, today announced the availability of its new product, Glue42 Server. With this latest innovation, DevOps can deploy new desktop integration projects across the enterprise as well as the firm's consumer base three times faster than previously possible and manage these deployments more efficiently. Designed for on-premise or cloud deployment, Glue42 Server meets the needs of the smallest of clients through to those deploying at internet scale.

In addition, Glue42 clients and independent software vendor partners can use Glue42 Server to accelerate the deployment of their own internal or public marketplaces for the consumption of applications, layouts and workspaces. The platform addresses client demand captured from Glue42's extensive client base across global hedge funds, investment management firms, software vendors and tier one banks.

"Since the release of our commercial-grade zero-install integration platform, Glue42 Core+, our clients are rolling out workspaces to tens of thousands of seats across their own firm as well as those of their partners and clients. With web-based deployments becoming more common, organizations are now able to offer fully integrated application experiences, hosted on the desktop or within the browser, to their retail clients and consumers. To do so at scale requires a set of mission-critical server-side features that our users can configure easily according to their specific needs," said James Wooster, COO, Glue42.

"Rather than our clients building these server functions, we identified a set of common business and technical requirements, and translated these into a fault-tolerant, full-featured and supported product," he continued. "Having something that works out-of-the-box improves reliability and significantly reduces time to production."

Prior to the introduction of Glue42 Server, managing clients' desktops was often undertaken in-house, which meant that roll out of applications, updates to system configurations and sharing new layouts and workspaces was often a manual process.

With the new solution, firms are able to manage and share application definitions, application permissioning, user preferences and user behavior data as well as define user groups for the routing of application and system notifications.

In addition, DevOps can test, manage, support or update applications remotely in a secure manner. System administrators can also manage end-user application access directly or connect to an existing authentication system. Finally, Operations now have the tools to securely monitor running instances of desktop clients, grab log files and remotely manage applications.

Glue42 Server supports connections to client workstations that are running both of its products - Glue42 Core+ (zero-install, web integration platform) and its flagship desktop integration platform Glue42 Enterprise.

