Glue42 Core Puts Chelmer at the Center of the Single Advisor Desktop

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Glue42, the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial instittions globally, and Chelmer, a pioneer wealth technology firm, today celebrated the culmination of a two-year relationship that saw the firms realize the industry's vision for a simple, unified adviser desktop with the launch of Myriad, the latest release of Chelmer's modern wealth management platform.

The collaboration sees Chelmer embrace modern technology development standards with Glue42 Core, an open-source web integration platform, as the backbone of their product development with one goal in mind – simplified and personalized user experiences. All of Chelmer's clients will be migrated to the latest version of Myriad in the next few months.

Like many firms, Chelmer is conscious that despite the prowess of its own solutions, its platform constitutes only one part of end-to-end adviser and trader workflows. The team realized that to be a good desktop citizen, it had to make it incredibly easy for wealth management firms to integrate its software with other critical desktop applications.

With this vision in mind, the wealth tech vendor decomposed its software suite and re-built all of its legacy applications as web-based "micro UI's", enabling their clients to create bespoke user interfaces with ease.

Chelmer's new technology stack also enables wealth management firms to personalize their internal processes and open up opportunities for new features and third-party data to be integrated faster than ever before.

"The perception of needing eight screens of applications that that don't talk to each other, represents a complete failure of technology," said Andy Robertson, Chief Innovation Officer, Chelmer. "Involving Glue42 as a technology partner has enabled us to rebuild our core infrastructure and UI services so we can significantly reduce advisors' screen real estate so they can manage their customers' wealth more effectively and in less time."

"It supports digital transformation and personalization at scale," he continued. "We can now evolve dynamically with our clients' business – supporting growth and creating opportunities to expand their financial service offering."

"Advisors' desktops have been under-performing for too long. Most wealth managers would probably give their desktops two to three marks out of ten for their performance and ease of use," said James Wooster, COO, Glue42. By embedding Glue42 Core into Chelmer's Myriad, we're giving their clients an unfair advantage when it comes to integrating other applications – not just Chelmer's – further improving the overall experience."

About Chelmer

Chelmer is a New Zealand wealth technology company, providing specialist software solutions to the financial services industry across Asia-Pacific. Committed to research and development, Chelmer has been pioneering wealth technology for over 30 years, developing a reputation as a leading provider through their track-record of successful implementations, longevity of client partnerships, and ongoing support.

Chelmer's integrated software suite, Myriad, empowers financial institutions to manage customer wealth more effectively. Built on industry-standard, open database architecture, the platform offers a high level of flexibility and an extensive breadth and depth of functionality, supporting front, middle and back office operations in a multi-currency, multi-asset, multi-market environment. Today, Myriad manages over NZD 40Bn of investor assets – transacting hundreds of millions of dollars every day.

Chelmer is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with local representation in Sydney, Manila and Ho Chi Minh.

myriad.chelmer.co

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York and Bulgaria. With over 30K licenses, its solutions are deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. glue42.com/why-glue42/

