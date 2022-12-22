Glue42 and ChatterQuant Put Traders at the Top of their Game

Partnership enables real-time actionable insights for a faster path to alpha, better risk management and streamlined due diligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Glue42 , the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, and ChatterQuant , a leading AI innovator in social sentiment, collective intelligence, and discussion monitoring, have announced a partnership that will help buy and sell side traders find a faster path to alpha and achieve better execution outcomes by embedding social media and news insights directly into traders' existing sales, trading and research workflows.

ChatterQuant harnesses social media and news insights to help protect financial firms from large price movements in their portfolios and help traders identify valuable trading opportunities. However, with news streams becoming increasingly varied and dynamic, news can no longer be consumed in a siloed manner. Similarly, it is not humanly possible to monitor hundreds of millions of posts and tweets a day to extract actionable insights.

"Providing quick access to data in a streamlined, unified manner resolves these challenges and provides the insights needed to execute on trade ideas when they occur. This is where interoperability and frictionless workflow experiences come in," said Reena Raichura, Director, Head of Product Solutions, Glue42. "By embedding social sentiment and collective intelligence analytics into clients' existing sales, trading and research workflows, users have access to actionable and relevant data and analytics at the point they need it."

"Platforms become more powerful and beneficial when embedded into end-to-end user workflows," said Christian Perry, CEO, ChatterQuant. "Glue42 makes this happen by integrating ChatterQuant with the rest of the applications on the trader's desktop seamlessly."

The partnership will help ChatterQuant take its social sentiment and collective intelligence tools to the next level and empower its clients to get ahead of the competition.

With the click of a button through other applications on the desktop such as order and execution management systems, traders can bring related ChatterQuant social sentiment to the forefront in seconds or create a smart portfolio for real-time analytics on stocks of interest.

Through the Glue42 notifications center, traders can receive social sentiment signals and alerts on their stocks of interest with next best actions.

In addition, they can now launch a pre-populated order ticket, start a chat to share social sentiment data, or click on a stock to view associated research straight from ChatterQuant.

ChatterQuant is now part of Glue42's growing vendor ecosystem and connectivity is available through its workflow store.

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York, and Bulgaria. With over 45,000 licenses, its software is deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. https://glue42.com/why-glue42/

About ChatterQuant

ChatterQuant is a leading innovator with a proven track record in social sentiment, collective intelligence, and discussion monitoring within the financial industry. Its award-winning platform offers real-time access to trends across multiple social media platforms and news sources to provide traders and institutions with actionable insights. The use of AI and ML allows users to strip out noise so that fully customizable feeds and views can be created to enhance the overall trading experience.

ChatterQuant products are built to serve banks, funds, market makers, and portfolio managers by digesting hundreds of millions of posts, tweets, and articles a day to power comprehensive, low latency APIs and analytic dashboards to help professional trading firms generate alpha, manage risk, and streamline due diligence.

