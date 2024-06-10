Gluckstein Lawyers Involved in Landmark Ruling Against Ukraine International Airlines in Flight PS 752 Case

Ontario Superior Court of Justice Issues Historic Verdict in S. v. Ukraine International Airlines JSC, 2024 ONSC 3303

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has delivered a significant ruling against Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in the case involving Flight PS 752, a tragedy that unfolded over Tehran on January 8, 2020. The court's decision marks a crucial moment in seeking accountability for the downing of the civilian aircraft, which resulted in the loss of all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

The ruling, following an exhaustive 18-day trial that concluded in January 2024, emphasized that UIA failed to implement necessary precautions given the volatile circumstances surrounding the incident. Justice Jasmine Akbarali, presiding over the trial, highlighted UIA's lack of action despite heightened tensions following Iran's missile strikes on U.S. forces in Iraq. The detailed ruling can be accessed here.

This verdict holds immense significance as it enables the affected families to pursue damages exceeding the limits set by the Montreal Convention, offering them a path to seek further justice and closure.

In commending Justice Akbarali's empathetic and diligent approach throughout the trial, we acknowledge her trauma-informed approach and dedication to ensuring a fair and respectful process for the victims and their loved ones who endured immeasurable pain and sorrow. Her commitment to upholding the highest legal standards and evidence-based decisions resonates profoundly with the pursuit of justice.

Justice Akbarali noted that "Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers ("Gluckstein") did the bulk of its work behind the scenes for its clients. Mr. Assaraf took the lead on developing the trauma-informed guidelines that were used to manage this trial."

For Gluckstein Lawyers, representing numerous families impacted by the tragedy, this ruling signifies a milestone in advocating for accountability and transparency. Our relentless pursuit of truth and substantial contributions to the case have been instrumental in holding UIA accountable for its actions.

As we reflect on the significance of this outcome, our thoughts remain with the families of Flight PS 752, whose resilience and perseverance inspire us. We extend our unwavering support and solidarity to them during this challenging time, emphasizing the importance of healing and unity.

About Gluckstein Lawyers:

Celebrated as pioneers in our field for over 60 years, Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in personal injury law, including medical malpractice, class actions and mass torts, birth injury, sexual abuse, catastrophic impairments, and motor vehicle accidents. Our experienced and compassionate team of personal injury lawyers across Ontario, provides trusted expertise, and full-circle care for victims who have suffered life changing personal injuries, helping them return to their highest functioning potential. Our personal injury lawyers get you the compensation that you deserve. Visit gluckstein.com to learn more.

SOURCE Gluckstein Lawyers

For further information: For Inquiries Contact: Brenda Agnew, Marketing Director, Gluckstein Lawyers, [email protected] and Jordan Assaraf, Associate, Gluckstein Lawyers, [email protected]