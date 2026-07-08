GLS Canada recognized with CITT Environmental Sustainability Award

"This recognition reflects the consistent effort across our operations to integrate environmental considerations into everyday decision-making. From how we plan our fleet and infrastructure to how we collaborate with our delivery partners; we are focused on implementing solutions that are operationally viable and support long-term emissions reduction. While this is an ongoing journey, awards like this help acknowledge the tangible steps already taken and reinforce our commitment to continued progress," said Mélanie Camara, Director of Environment and Sustainability at GLS Canada.

GLS Canada's sustainability approach is guided by the long-term roadmap to reach net-zero by 20451 in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Across its operations, GLS Canada has introduced a range of measures to support emissions reductions, including the deployment of electric vehicles in selected locations, investments in charging infrastructure at depots and initiatives to support independent delivery partners in transitioning to electric and lower-emission vehicles2.

As of December 2025, the transport fleet includes six electric trucks, 32 electric vans and four electric yard tractors. Four CNG trucks powered with 50% renewable natural gas (RNG) complement this transition on long-haul routes. Further, more than 60 charging stations are installed across Canada, including a decommissioned 53-foot trailer converted into a mobile charging unit with six charging ports, enabling the rapid deployment of electric vehicles at any location.

The CITT award highlights the role of operational implementation in advancing sustainability in the logistics sector. GLS Canada continues to focus on measurable progress and transparent reporting as it develops its approach further.

About GLS Canada

GLS Canada is a national carrier with over 65 terminals across Canada offering a unique, intermingled network of Parcel, Freight, Warehousing and Logistics services. GLS Canada is part of the international GLS Group. For more information, visit www.gls-canada.com.

About GLS Group

GLS Group is one of Europe's largest parcel service providers, with a network spanning more than 40 countries and nation states across the continent, Canada and the US. With about 115 hubs and over 1,700 depots, GLS delivers the scale, resilience and local depth that businesses depend on--and the reliability and convenience that millions of consumers expect every day. GLS is actively raising the bar on customer experience, operational and commercial excellence, while investing in the areas that define logistics today and tomorrow, including out-of-home delivery and AI-enabled operations. From global parcel shipping to fulfilment and freight, GLS continues to build the capabilities and partnerships that let its customers grow beyond borders. In 2025/26, GLS generated record revenues of €6 billion (approximately CAD 8.8 billion) and delivered 977 million parcels. For more information, visit www.gls-group.com.

______________________________________ 1 GLS B.V. is committed to reduce its absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2045, using 2021 as the base year. The residual emissions will be neutralized. This means the business counterbalances up to 10% of its CO 2 e emissions with investments in carbon removal projects outside its value chain, in line with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard. The Science Based Targets initiative commitment of GLS B.V. encompasses all affiliated companies of GLS B.V. operating under the GLS trademark. The Group's ambitions are monitored at the consolidated Group level and do not represent the individual ambitions of subsidiaries, such as GLS Canada. These companies may perform above or below the Group's ambitions, while the Group as a whole remains compliant with the overall consolidated ambition of the Group.



2 This means vehicles that during driving operation use only electricity or fuels that create lower emissions than diesel or gasoline fuel (e.g. HVO, biogas, natural gas such as LNG, LPG, CNG).

SOURCE GLS Canada

Media Contact: Mélanie Camara, Director of Environment and Sustainability, [email protected], 514-347-2640