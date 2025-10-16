Parcel Operations to Transition in 2026, Increasing Overall Network Capacity.

TORONTO , Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - GLS Canada, a leading provider of logistics and transportation solutions, is proud to announce the official opening of its new Toronto hub, now fully operational for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) services. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, increasing freight handling capacity in the region by five times.

The new hub is designed to support the growing demand for LTL and will play a critical role in optimizing GLS Canada's network efficiency and service reliability across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. With a modernized infrastructure and expanded dock capacity, the facility enables faster delivery times, improved freight flow, and scalability for future growth.

While the facility currently supports LTL operations, it has been designed with future integration in mind. In 2026, parcel operations will move into the hub following the implementation of a fully automated, state-of-the-art conveyor system. The opening of the LTL hub will create additional parcel processing capacity in existing Toronto facilities in time for the peak season. Parcel operations will fully transition to the new hub in 2026, further streamlining operations and enhancing service for both LTL and parcel customers. Throughout the transition, GLS will keep customers informed with regular updates via email and the GLS website.

"This new hub is a game-changer for our network," said Jim McKay, CEO of GLS North America, "It not only strengthens our LTL capabilities today but also sets the foundation for future innovation. With parcel operations joining this site in 2026, we're positioning ourselves to meet growing customer demand with even greater speed, efficiency, and service reliability."

The new Toronto hub reflects GLS Canada's ongoing investment in infrastructure, innovation, and scalable, customer-focused solutions.

About GLS Canada

GLS Canada is a national carrier with over 60 terminals across Canada offering a unique, intermingled network of Parcel, Freight, Warehousing and Logistics services. GLS Canada is part of the international GLS Group. For more information, visit www.gls-canada.com.

About GLS Group

GLS Group is one of the largest parcel services providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost all countries across the continent. It also operates through wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA's West Coast within one GLS network. This allows GLS to seamlessly connect its customers and communities with millions of parcels and stories every day. GLS' network connects its markets with high velocity and flexibility to respond to their fast-changing and dynamic nature. The company provides high-quality service tailored to its customers' needs across more than 50 countries. The GLS network consists of over 120 hubs and more than 1,600 depots, supported by more than 36,700 vans, light vehicles and walkers, and 6,400 trucks. This offers network resilience, superior flexibility, and extended reach. In 2024/25, GLS generated record revenues of 5.9 billion euros and delivered 926 million parcels across the markets. For more information, visit www.gls-group.com.

