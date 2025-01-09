LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- GlocalMe, a global leader in mobile data connectivity under uCloudlink (NASDAQ: UCL), is proud to announce its participation in CES 2025, the world's largest technology trade show. This year marks a significant milestone for GlocalMe as it unveils its newly refreshed brand identity and showcases an impressive lineup of innovative products that are set to redefine global connectivity.

GlocalMe Unveils New Brand Identity and Cutting-Edge Innovations at CES 2025

With the theme "The Ideal Network of Life," GlocalMe's rebranding reflects its dedication to providing seamless, secure, and reliable internet connectivity that feels local, no matter where users are. Powered by its patented Cloud SIM and HyperConn™ technology, the brand emphasizes "Global Connectivity, Local Mindedness," delivering a borderless yet personalized connection experience for modern digital lifestyles.

"Our new brand identity represents a transformative step in our journey to empower users with effortless and reliable global connectivity," said Chaohui Chen, CEO of uCloudlink. "At CES 2025, we are thrilled to showcase how our innovative solutions bring the world closer together, delivering technology that feels personal and local, even in a globalized world."

Spotlight on the GlocalMe Life Series

A major highlight of GlocalMe's CES 2025 showcase is the GlocalMe Life Series, a collection of advanced products designed to provide secure and convenient connectivity for daily and travel use. With a focus on user convenience and peace of mind, the Life Series empowers users to stay connected effortlessly.

At CES 2025, GlocalMe will pre-launch three new additions to the Life Series:

GPet : The second generation of GlocalMe's smart global pet tracker, featuring unique 6-tech positioning technologies to ensure the safety and location tracking of pets worldwide. New features, including 'AI Wellness' and 'Pet Interaction,' will enhance pet health monitoring and strengthen the bond between pets and their owners.

: The second generation of GlocalMe's smart global pet tracker, featuring unique 6-tech positioning technologies to ensure the safety and location tracking of pets worldwide. New features, including 'AI Wellness' and 'Pet Interaction,' will enhance pet health monitoring and strengthen the bond between pets and their owners. UniCord S and UniCord P: Upgraded versions of the UniCord, designed specifically for drivers and remote workers. These devices offer advanced tracking features and provide secure and seamless connectivity during commutes or road trips. The UniCord P boasts upgraded mobile internet specifications, delivering a network experience comparable to a Wi-Fi hotspot.

These new products join the existing Life Series, which includes:

UniCord : The world's first 3-in-1 multi-functional USB cable, which has been honored with the "CES Breakthrough Award 2025" by Android Authority for its innovative design and functionality.

: The world's first 3-in-1 multi-functional USB cable, which has been honored with the "CES Breakthrough Award 2025" by Android Authority for its innovative design and functionality. RoamPlug : The world's only travel adapter with a built-in 4G mobile hotspot.

: The world's only travel adapter with a built-in 4G mobile hotspot. KeyTracker: A global intelligent tracker featuring 6-tech positioning to secure and locate personal belongings with precision.

Introducing HyperConn™ Technology: Seamless Connectivity Redefined

GlocalMe will also debut its revolutionary HyperConn™ mobile Wi-Fi hotspot technology at CES 2025, redefining how users stay connected on the move. Leading this innovation is the MeowGo G40 Pro, a HyperConn™-enabled 4G multi-network mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. Designed for road trip families and remote workers, this device leverages AI-powered network switching to provide uninterrupted internet access by seamlessly connecting to multiple 4G carriers and Wi-Fi providers. This ensures reliable connectivity anywhere in the world, no matter where life takes users.

Experience GlocalMe at CES 2025

From January 7 to 10, 2025, GlocalMe will showcase its new brand identity and innovative product lineup at booth LVCC North Hall #8211. Attendees are invited to experience firsthand how GlocalMe is redefining global connectivity through its cutting-edge products and advanced technologies.

All pre-launched products from CES will be officially available by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

About GlocalMe

GlocalMe is a digital lifestyle brand under Nasdaq-listed technology company uCloudlink (NASDAQ: UCL). With its mission to enable people to 'Connect and Share without Limitations', uCloudlink is a leading mobile technology solutions provider that provides a marketplace for mobile data traffic sharing to billions of users in over 200 countries and regions. By using uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology, mobile users are no longer confined to the service of a single network operator but are opened to a world of connectivity whenever and wherever they are.

For more information, visit www.glocalme.com.

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

Carina Cheung, [email protected]