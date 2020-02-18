Globevest Capital Ltd announces the upcoming dissolution of Globevest Capital Secured Put Writing Fund

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Globevest Capital Ltd ("Globevest"), as investment fund manager of Globevest Capital Secured Put Writing Fund (the "Secured Put Writing Fund"), announces that it intends to proceed with the dissolution of the Secured Put Writing Fund on or about April 20, 2020 (the "Dissolution Date").

From February 18, 2020, no new investment or additional investment in the Secured Put Writing Fund will be accepted, including from current unitholders and through a periodic investment plan.

As the asset level and the number of unitholders of the Secured Put Writing Fund do not meet its requirements, Globevest has decided to proceed with its dissolution. This action is consistent with Globevest's strategy to offer effective investment solutions targeting investor needs.

Current unitholders of the Secured Put Writing Fund can have their units redeemed or transfer their investments to another mutual fund of the family of funds of Globevest before the Dissolution Date. The unitholders are encouraged to discuss the available investment options with their financial advisor.

Unitholders will not be required to pay transfer or redemption charges in connection with the dissolution of the Secured Put Writing Fund. As required by securities regulations, a notice of the dissolution has been sent to the unitholders of the Secured Put Writing Fund.

About Globevest Capital Ltd

Globevest was established in 2002 and is an independent portfolio manager and investment fund manager offering alternative investment strategies. Their portfolio managers specialize in managing risk with options strategies by using a structured mathematical approach supported by advanced computer systems.

