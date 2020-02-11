GLOBE Series, Toronto Pearson and the City of Mississauga launch new Climate and Sports Initiative at GLOBE 2020

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - GLOBE Series, in partnership with Toronto Pearson and the City of Mississauga, today launched the Climate and Sports Initiative, the first program of its kind in Canada that uses sport as a platform to educate, engage and empower Canadians to protect our planet for future generations.

The multi-year initiative will harness the power of sports to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change and to equip the public with concrete actions they can take to address it. The first campaign announced under the Climate and Sports Initiative is Save Pond Hockey, a series of community events involving Canadian Olympians that kicks off at the Toronto Pearson in Summer 2020.

The inaugural Save Pond Hockey event will feature one of Canada's most decorated athletes, Hayley Wickenheiser, a former professional hockey player who represented Canada five times at the Winter Olympics. The event will invite members of the public to take part in an indoor shoot-out with Ms. Wickenheiser and other ViPs, while also making personal climate pledges that will be supported by a social media campaign. Information stations and in-person experts will be on hand to provide tips on how people can make a difference at home and in their communities.

The next phase of the program is expected to include a mentoring program that connects Canadian Olympians with schools and other community partners. The Olympian ambassadors will be trained on how people can take action so they can educate and empower communities to stop climate change in its tracks. Subsequent phases will also aim to provide guidance to communities on Save Pond Hockey and other community sporting events to drive awareness about climate change and how each of us can make an impact.

Today's launch of the Climate and Sports Initiative in Vancouver at GLOBE 2020 features Meghan Agosta, a member of the Canada women's national ice hockey team and a multiple gold and silver medalist at the Winter Olympics, and a video message from Ms. Wickenheiser.

Quotes

"Canada's national sport provides a common language for talking about how our everyday choices affect the way we live, work and play. The Climate & Sports Initiative will empower every Canadian to get in the game when it comes to fighting climate change."

-Mike Gerbis, CEO of GLOBE Series

"Toronto Pearson is strongly committed to climate action and we are proud to be a founding partner of the Climate and Sports Initiative. We are in the business of connecting Canadians, and are excited to bring together Canadians with Olympic champions at the first-ever Climate and Sports event at Toronto Pearson in the summer."

-Todd Ernst, Director Aviation Infrastructure, Energy and Environment, GTAA

"The City of Mississauga is thrilled to be the first city in the country selected to partner on this innovative initiative, which will empower our residents to take action and develop tangible solutions to climate change. Whether it's the condition of our sporting fields or the effect that air pollution is having on our athlete's health and performance, we can no longer ignore the impact of a changing climate. We know that sport has the unique ability to bring people together and unite them under a common cause. I look forward to seeing how this initiative will help our City advance our Climate Change Action Plan while demonstrating the power of sport in helping build a more sustainable future."

-Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga

"As a professional athlete, I am excited to be part of an initiative focused on two things I really care about: addressing climate change and preserving the game I love. It's inspiring to see business, government and the next generation of climate leaders working together on the Climate and Sports Initiative and making a difference."

-Meghan Agosta, Olympic Gold and Silver medalist and member of the Canada women's national ice hockey team

"Pond hockey and playing on the outdoor rink has given me everything that I have in my life, and I want my kids and grandkids to have the same opportunity. I'm proud to be part of the Climate and Sports Initiative, where we can use sports to engage, inspire and educate Canadians and people around the world to save our climate."

-Hayley Wickenheiser, former professional hockey player and five-time Olympian

Quick facts

A York University study predicts that by the late 21st century, 35,000 freshwater lakes — across three continents and 50 countries — could see permanent ice loss from warming winters if the global climate warms beyond the two-degree target set by the Paris Agreement. More than 40 per cent of the lakes with reduced ice levels in the late 21st century will be in Canada .

study predicts that by the late 21st century, 35,000 freshwater lakes — across three continents and 50 countries — could see permanent ice loss from warming winters if the global climate warms beyond the two-degree target set by the Paris Agreement. More than 40 per cent of the lakes with reduced ice levels in the late 21st century will be in . The number of projected skating days is projected to decline by 34 percent in Toronto and 19 percent in Calgary by 2090.

by 34 percent in and 19 percent in by 2090. By 2050, less than half of the 21 cities that have hosted the Winter Olympics will be cold enough to host the games again, according to a 2018 study by Canada's University of Waterloo . In the 2080s, that number will whittle down to just four cities – Calgary , Beijing , Albertville and Salt Lake City - if global warming is not curbed and temperatures rise 4.4C above pre-industrial levels.

About GLOBE Series

GLOBE Series is the largest and longest-running sustainable business summit and innovation showcase in North America. GLOBE 2020 is the 30th anniversary of this iconic event, which has brought together 170,000 people from 97 countries since 1990.

GLOBE Series is part of a constellation of organizations that includes The Delphi Group, EXCEL Partnership and Leading Change. We work together toward a common purpose: to achieve a sustainable, prosperous and socially just future in a generation. We provide services and platforms that empower business, government and youth to improve performance while accelerating the clean economy. www.globeseries.com

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The GTAA's vision is to make Toronto Pearson the best airport in the world. Towards this objective, the GTAA focuses on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and airport employees, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the success of its airline partners. Toronto Pearson served more than 49.5 million passengers in 2018, making it Canada's busiest airport. With 163 international routes, Toronto Pearson is also North America's most internationally connected airport.

The GTAA's climate change initiatives focus on reducing greenhouse gas (GhG) through energy reduction and adapting the airport to the changing climate. Because of these initiatives, we have received Level 3 certification in Airports Council International's Airport Carbon Accreditation program. As of this year, the GTAA has achieved a 20% reduction in GhG emissions from a 2006 baseline, and has ambitious goals to achieve an 80% reduction in GhG emissions by 2050.

To learn more about the GTAA's Environment program, please visit www.torontopearson.com/environment, or visit us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About the City of Mississauga

As Canada's sixth-largest city, Mississauga is home to 777,000 residents and more than 98,000 businesses, including more than 75 Fortune 500 companies with Canadian head offices or major divisional head offices. Mississauga is a diverse, progressive and award-winning municipality in the Greater Toronto Area, focused on delivering services, implementing its Strategic Plan, delivering value for money and maintaining infrastructure.

