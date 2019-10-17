Globalstar Expands Usability of Sat-Fi2® Satellite Hotspot with New Remote Antenna Station for Anyone on the Move or Working Beyond Cellular

"Sat-Fi2 RAS offers a new level of functionality to the best-in-class Sat-Fi2 solution," said David Kagan, CEO, Globalstar, Inc. "It directly addresses the growing need for reliable communications for those who need remote connectivity. Whether inside a vehicle or working in a building, Sat-Fi2 RAS covers the end-to-end communication needs for any field service worker or outdoor enthusiast ensuring seamless connectivity."

With Sat-Fi2 RAS a satellite Wi-Fi hotspot is created so that users can stay connected while they are on the move. Ideal for users in a vehicle, a fishing boat or pleasure craft, or those who work from a remote stationary location. The solution includes two remote antenna options – a magnetic mountable antenna and a pole mountable marine antenna that addresses the demand for satellite communications on the water.

Sat-Fi2 RAS uses the proven Sat-Fi2 suite of features, including the easy-to-use mobile app that works on multiple platforms including Gmail, iCloud, Exchange, Outlook, Hotmail and Yahoo! Up to eight users can connect any Wi-Fi-enabled iOS or Android device to Sat-Fi2 RAS for satellite-enabled email and SMS text message functionality, voice calls, access to the web, social media and S.O.S. (app supported) for emergency notification. For web access, users will experience faster text page load times through Sat-Browse, a built-in internet compression and search engine technology allowing efficient and affordable access to web-based information.

Price and Availability

Sat-Fi2 RAS is the latest addition to Globalstar's line of satellite solutions for business, now available for $1,695 CAD through Globalstar's dealer network. All devices require an active service plan, with promotional pricing of $64.99 CAD monthly for unlimited voice and data, available for a limited time. For more information and dealer locator, visit Globalstar.ca.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar allows businesses to streamline operations by connecting people to their devices, supplying personal safety and communication, and automating data to more easily monitor and manage mobile assets via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes the industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Simplex satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line of personal safety, asset and communication devices, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based back office solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2® Satellite Wi-Fi Hotspot, with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.ca.

SOURCE Globalstar Canada Satellite Co

For further information: Media information: Caroline McGrath, CMM Communications Inc. (for Globalstar Canada Satellite Co.), Email: cmcgrath@globalstar.ca

Related Links

www.globalstar.ca

