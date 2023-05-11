Globally recognized professional services firm WSP to support a vibrant and more sustainable Calgary

WSP joins Calgary Economic Development's Team Calgary corporate partnership program to help drive solutions for vibrant communities and sustainable infrastructure

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Team Calgary announces WSP Canada as the newest partner to join the corporate partnership program at the highest investment level. Founded over 130 years ago, WSP provides strategic advisory, engineering and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water and mining sectors.

With 12,000 Canadian employees, and over 66,000 trusted professionals worldwide, WSP is united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity and inclusion.

Team Calgary is a corporate partnership program that engages visionary thought leaders to help influence Calgary's economic growth. Partners help set the economic agenda for the city and gain added benefit through Calgary Economic Development's marketing efforts for their organization. WSP has joined Team Calgary at the Influencer level.

"It's important for WSP to work alongside business leaders from throughout the city and across the province to create the Calgary we all want to work, live and play in," said Peter Hatcher, Executive Vice President and Regional Executive Leader, Western Canada and Territories, WSP Canada. "Our team looks forward to strengthening our partnership with Calgary Economic Development to create a stronger, more sustainable community."

Cities thrive when infrastructure and community-building are inviting and accessible for all. Across Calgary, WSP has been involved in several key community projects including: The Bow building, the Calgary Ring Road, the National Music Centre, the Southeast and East Calgary Connector and the George C. King Bridge in the East Village.

Calgary is a recognized leader in the net-zero energy transition. WSP played a central role in developing the City of Calgary's Climate Adaption Assessment to proactively address climate change risks and potential adaptation actions for our city. The company was also recently named as part of the consortium that will deliver Phase 1 of the Green Line LRT.

"WSP has long supported a vibrant, healthy and accessible Calgary," said Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development and CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund. "Calgary is a city of opportunity, and we are pleased that WSP wants to partner with us to further contribute to the growth and momentum in our city."

Calgary Economic Development engages partners with initiatives that amplify their brand, culture and people. Team Calgary partners are given the opportunity to sponsor and participate at events, engage with Calgary Economic Development's Executive team and join B2B and B2G meetings and events throughout the year.

"WSP has a long history of working to deliver high-quality design, engineering and environmental services throughout Calgary and around the world," said Hatcher. "As we work to build the future of our community, our team will be there to provide the innovative, resilient solutions needed for Calgary's future prosperity."

Team Calgary benefits both Calgary and the organizations that it supports. If you are interested in more information on the Team Calgary program, please reach out to Ethan Green or Brad Parry directly.

ABOUT WSP CANADA

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and environment. We provide strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, power, energy, water, mining, and resources sectors. Our 12,000 Canadian employees, and 66,000 trusted professionals worldwide, are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate our work. To find out more, please visit www.wsp.com/en-CA.

For more information contact:

Andrew Macklin

Media and Public Affairs Specialist – Canada

Phone: 1 289-835-2536

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

For more information contact:

Sarah Ferguson

Media Coordinator

Cell: 403 880 7040

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Calgary Economic Development