Globally Local Technologies Completes Transition to Odd Burger Corporation; Now Listed on TSXV as ODD

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation, one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, announced today it has completed its name change and is now trading on the TSXV under the symbol "ODD." The company was founded as Globally Local Technologies Inc.

Along with the renaming of the parent company, the restaurant chain has been rebranded as Odd Burger.

Odd Burger Corporation currently operates a manufacturing facility and two restaurants in Canada, with plans to open 20 additional locations across North America in the next 12 months. All future locations will carry the new name, and the two operating as Globally Local will be converted to Odd Burger shortly.

‎About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com/.

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation

For further information: Gary Smith, Evolotus PR, 818-783-0569, [email protected]; Avra Epstein, VP Marketing, Globally Local Technologies, 800-286-2145, [email protected]

