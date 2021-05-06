Globally Local Provides Update on New Locations, Issuance of Options

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Globally Local Technologies Inc., ("the Company") (TSXV: GBLY), the parent company of Globally Local, one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains, announced today it is on track to open five new Ontario restaurant locations in the Summer 2021 timeframe.

These new locations are in development in Hamilton, Downtown Waterloo, Vaughan, Toronto East, and South London. When completed, these will bring Globally Local to a total of seven restaurants, six corporately owned and one franchised.

All restaurant locations will operate as compact smart kitchens with on-demand cooking technology to facilitate rapid service, takeout and delivery, low costs, and simplified employee training.‎

"The restaurants in development are in communities that have welcomed us at events and where we feel there is demand for healthier, more sustainable, and more humane food choices," said James McInnes, Globally Local co-founder and CEO. "While we work strategically to build a global brand, we continue to establish the best local base of support in the Ontario region."

In addition, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of ‎the Company's ‎stock option plan, certain consultants of the Company have been granted 150,000 options ‎to ‎purchase common shares of the Company ("Options") as part consideration for their services. The Options will be exercisable at $1.55 per share for a term of two years. The Options will vest quarterly in ‎equal tranches over a one-year period on each of the three, six, ‎nine and twelve month ‎anniversaries of the date of grant. ‎The Options are subject to ‎TSX Venture ‎Exchange acceptance.‎

‎About Globally Local Technologies Inc.

Globally Local is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes industry-leading plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. The Company distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to Company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurant locations. Globally Local restaurant locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Globally Local is revolutionizing the fast-food industry. The Company currently operates a manufacturing facility and two restaurant locations in Canada, with plans to open 20 additional restaurant locations across North America in the next 12 months. The Company is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GBLY. For more information visit https://globallylocal.ca.

