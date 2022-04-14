Globalization Partners Names President Bob Cahill as Chief Executive Officer

"When I founded Globalization Partners 10 years ago, my mission was to enable growing companies to scale faster and provide employment opportunities for everyone everywhere, and I've seen this come to life at a rate that's exceeded what I thought was imaginable," said Sahin. "When I hired Bob, it was with the intention that he would become CEO; he has an unmatched belief in the company's mission, and vision for its future. I have nothing but confidence in Bob, and the future is incredibly bright for Globalization Partners under his leadership as we enter this next phase of growth."

After serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer for three years, Cahill was named President of Globalization Partners in November 2021, managing day-to-day operations as the Company rapidly expanded to new markets. Prior to Globalization Partners, Cahill served as CFO, COO, and CEO at a variety of technology companies. He brings extensive knowledge of all aspects of business management with substantial experience in scaling rapidly growing businesses and guiding numerous companies through complex M&A transactions and IPOs.

"The past years have proven that location is not a limitation for the workforce of the future, and I am excited about what is next for Globalization Partners as we enable companies to quickly and compliantly expand globally," said Cahill. "We've been preparing for this next phase of growth, building a leadership team responsible for ensuring we continue to be a strategic leader, positioned competitively, and embracing the collaborative culture that will realize the vision and mission of G-P."

Globalization Partners' Global Employment Platform™ provides unmatched technology and support that enables customers to hire talent anywhere they find it, quickly, securely, and easily. As the world's largest and most established fully compliant employment platform, G-P has seen surging demand for its global solutions.

