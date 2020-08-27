Globalive Technology Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Globalive Technology (TSXV: LIVE) (the "Company"), a technology company based in Toronto, Ontario, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2020 (the "Reporting Period").

For a summary of the financial results, see the Selected Q2 Financial Highlights set out below as well as more detailed information contained in the Company's interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis quarterly highlights which are available on the Company's SEDAR page at www.sedar.com.

SELECTED Q2 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key operational developments for the Company in the second quarter of 2020 included:

Reverse Take-Over Transaction: On June 3, 2020 , the Company entered into a binding letter of intent with Socati Corp. (" Socati ") to complete a reverse take-over transaction whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Socati, valued in aggregate at US $25,000,000 , in exchange for common shares of the Company. Socati is a leading processor of THC-free broad-spectrum hemp extracts and ingredients for use in cannabinoid products. On July 13, 2020 , after the end of the Reporting Period but prior to the MD&A Date, the Company entered into a second binding letter of intent with Yooma Corp. (" Yooma ") to complete a reverse take-over transaction whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Yooma, valued in aggregate at US $25,000,000 , in exchange for common shares of the Company. Yooma operates an Asia -focused social commerce company with particular depth in the Chinese e-commerce market. It is a condition of the Yooma transaction that the Socati transaction also closes, such that the final reverse take-over transaction (the " RTO Transaction ") is contemplated to be one with either Socati alone, or with both Socati and Yooma.



The details of the RTO Transaction are described in management's discussion and analysis for the quarter and in press releases issued by the Company on June 4, 2020 and on July 13, 2020 (the " RTO Press Releases "), and copies of the binding letters of intent (the " RTO Letters ") have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



While the RTO Letters are binding, there can be no assurance at this time that the RTO Transaction will be completed or that it will be completed on the terms described in the management discussion and analysis, the RTO Press Releases and the RTO Letters. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in any management information circular or filing statement prepared in connection with the RTO Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the RTO Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the Company's securities in anticipation of the RTO should be considered highly speculative.





SELECTED Q2 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key financial characteristics of the Company for its four most recently completed quarters were:



Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Cash 7,462,240 8,138,162 8,860,276 9,432,854 Working capital* 6,377,125 7,080,861 8,764,497 9,399,539 Total Assets 19,924,047 20,267,756 24,205,551 25,925,144 Total Liabilities (1,185,067) (1,169,213) (152,807) (113,416) Realized / unrealized gain (loss) from investments

held at fair value through profit or loss 271,828 (3,477,390) 1,223,952 1,465,768 Net income (loss) before taxes for the period (456,791) (4,066,897) (2,217,232) 891,916 Deferred tax recovery (expense) - - - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations for the

period (456,791) (4,066,897) (2,217,232) 891,916 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations for the

period (attributable to equity holders of the company) - - - - Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

for the period (456,791) (4,066,897) (2,217,232) 891,916



* Note that "working capital" does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Working capital consists of current assets minus current investments minus current liabilities plus promissory notes. Working capital excludes any digital assets and investments. Working capital should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative or substitute from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (such as Net and Comprehensive Income).

The Company's losses for the most recently completed quarter were driven primarily by standard operating expenses, partially off-set by an increase in the value of certain of the Company's investments in other technology companies, tracking the performance of similar companies on the Russel 2000 index. Please refer to the Company's interim financial statements and corresponding management discussion and analysis for further detail.

ABOUT GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY

Globalive Technology is a next generation software company and venture partner that is developing and investing in innovative solutions to disrupt traditional industries. The company forms partnerships with leading high growth companies to develop and commercialize software solutions using optimal technology stacks. It is controlled by Globalive Capital Inc., which has founded and co-founded 12 businesses over the past 20 years with six successful exits ranging from $10M to $1.3B USD, has made over 100 venture investments and has over 45 technology companies in its portfolio. For more information, visit www.globalivetech.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company, the proposed reverse take-over transaction with Socati, or with Socati and Yooma, its investments and its future business plans. Such forward-looking statements are identified by terms such as "for use in", "will", "is contemplated to be", "could be", "may", "potential", "continues to" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including those noted above, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include changes to the Company's business focus or strategic plan; changes in market and industry conditions; unexpected operating gains or losses; management's assessment of the viability of different businesses and business partners; a breakdown in the Company's relationship with its existing or potential future business partners; changes in the Company's management and employees; the negotiation of definitive documents and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to completing any existing business or transactional opportunities, including the proposed reverse take-over transaction with Socati or with Socati and Yooma; the availability of adequate financing and regulatory, shareholder and third-party approvals for the reverse take-over; other parties seeking to acquire an interest in any of the Company, Socati, Yooma or any entities in which the Company has investments; difficulties or delays in the development of new technologies; technologies not functioning as expected; third parties not using technologies and services as expected; economic conditions making certain technologies or services less attractive than anticipated; competitors in the industry; the potential effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on existing and potential transactional opportunities, the availability of financing, the performance and viability of the Company's business ventures, business partners and investee technology companies; the COVID-19 pandemic impacting on the availability of financing, the COVID-19 pandemic introducing business interruptions due to illness, work-from home policies or supply chain disruptions and other risks as set out in the Company's Filing Statement available on its SEDAR page at www.sedar.com.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cannot guarantee that any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

