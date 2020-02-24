Globalive Technology Makes US$235,000 Follow-on Investment in Civic Resource Group International (CivicConnect)

Globalive Technology has completed a US$235,000 investment in Civic Resource Group International (CivicConnect), following an earlier investment of US$350,000 in Q3 2019.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Globalive Technology Inc. (TSX-V: LIVE) (the "Company"), a technology company based in Toronto, Ontario, has completed a US$235,000 investment in Civic Resource Group International (d/b/a "CivicConnect"). This latest investment follows an earlier investment of US$350,000 made in August 2019 and the acquisition of an 11% equity interest in CivicConnect in June 2018.

CivicConnect is a technology company providing government agencies and strategic partners with an integrated platform of technologies and products necessary to increase efficiencies and drive connected solutions for smarter cities, including mobile and web-based applications. Its principal solution, the CivicConnect platform, is a cloud-based data management platform that enables the rapid deployment of dynamic mobile and web systems for a variety of government-run organizations, including transportation, travel and tourism, arts and recreation, water and energy management services, and regional economic development. It connects and integrates structured public data sources, commercial data sources and unstructured data sources providing powerful backend business intelligence across unlimited outlets and devices.

"CivicConnect continues to make strides towards its goal of fulfilling the promise of artificial intelligence and the Internet-of-Things in the world of urban infrastructure, urban mobility and smarter cities," said Anthony Lacavera, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are impressed with the progress and the strategic partnerships that CivicConnect has made and we are pleased to continue to support them as they push to expand the scope of their offerings into exciting new verticals."

About CivicConnect

CivicConnect is one of the world's leading providers of digital egGovernment solutions. CivicConnect provides cloud-based solutions that touch every facet of citizens' lives. Since 2000, CivicConnect has been "fulfilling the promise of technology™" for clients in the broad public sector, helping them to harness digital advances to effectively connect with their target audiences. By leveraging the award-winning CivicConnect™ platform and deep domain expertise, CivicConnect has delivered impactful, engaging and cutting-edge solutions that facilitate openness, transparency and efficient service delivery for external and internal users alike. CivicConnect is a new breed of company with a new approach, blending the best of technology, design and communications in the digital age. For more information, visit the company's website at www.civicconnect.com or contact CivicConnect at [email protected]

About Globalive Technology Inc.



Globalive Technology is a next generation software company and venture partner developing innovative solutions to disrupt traditional industries by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technology stacks, with a particular focus on delivering innovative payment, billing and credit solutions. Globalive Technology is controlled by Globalive Capital Inc., which has founded and co-founded 12 businesses over the past 20 years with six successful exits ranging from $10M to $1.3B USD. It has also made over 100 venture investments and has over 45 technology companies in its portfolio. For more information, visit www.globalivetech.com .

