Globalive Media's "Beyond Innovation" to Be Streamed in Academic Libraries Around the World

Distribution Deal with Infobase Includes All 26 Episodes from the Factual Science & Technology Series' First Season

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - As Globalive Media's "Beyond Innovation" puts a successful wrap on its first season, the factual science & technology series is about to expand its reach into academic libraries around the world thanks to a deal facilitated by UK-based distribution partner A Tall Order. Infobase is adding all 26 episodes to its Films On Demand streaming video platform, which will make "Beyond Innovation" available to subscribing librarians, faculty and students at over 1,550 colleges and universities worldwide. The series will be part of Films On Demand's Master Academic Video Collection as well as relevant subject collections, such as Business & Economics and Technology & Society.

Today's news comes on the heels of Globalive Media's second-run sales of "Beyond Innovation" to a host of airline content providers, which have episodes airing on United Airlines, Air France, Delta, WestJet, Japan Airlines, Kenya Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Saudia and Middle East Airlines. Co-hosted by venture capitalist Anthony Lacavera and consumer tech journalist Michael Bancroft, "Beyond Innovation" uncovers the world's new and emerging technologies changing the way we live and do business.

"We're excited to build on our successful season one wrap by adding universities around the world to our growing audience," said Bancroft, who is also executive producer of the series. "College students, after all, represent many of tomorrow's innovators who will benefit immensely by learning from the change-makers we profile."

Added Lacavera: "Through the Films On Demand platform, 'Beyond Innovation' will give students an insider's look into the mindsets of entrepreneurs around the world whose work is truly inspiring. They will come away realizing that anything is possible."

About Infobase

Infobase is one of America's leading providers of supplemental educational materials to the school and library markets. Founded in 1940, the company has a long history of publishing award-winning and highly acclaimed resources for K–12 schools, academic institutions and public libraries—taking pride in creating products that engage, enhance and enrich the learning experience of students at all levels. And while it still publishes individual print and video titles, Infobase fully embraces the efficiency and expediency of digital formats in the form of online databases, eBook collections and streaming video collections.

Infobase is a family of highly regarded brands, including Facts On File, Ferguson's, Bloom's, The World Almanac®, Films Media Group, Learn360, Polling the Nations and The Mailbox®.

About A Tall Order

A Tall Order is an international media distribution company based in the United Kingdom. The company provides high-quality content to the international marketplace across all platforms.

About Globalive Media

Globalive Media is a premiere curator and producer of thoughtful multimedia content geared towards business-minded individuals. We tap into the latest business and technology trends, insider insights and advice from leading executives and changemakers from around the world to help our audience of entrepreneurs and investors build profitable ventures. Globalive Media is co-founded by venture capitalist and entrepreneur Anthony Lacavera and media executive and journalist Michael Bancroft. Some of the forward-thinking organizations we work with include Business Development Canada (BDC), PwC, Northeastern University and Dentons. Globalive Media produces the globally broadcast television series "Beyond Innovation," which delves into the most exciting technological innovations coming to market that can transform our world for the better. Learn more about our company at www.globalivemedia.com or on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. Globalive Media is a portfolio company of Globalive Holdings, the investment firm of Anthony Lacavera. For more information, visit www.globalive.com.

Twitter Handles Globalive Media @GlobaliveMedia Anthony Lacavera @AnthonyLacavera Michael Bancroft @MBancroft80



Contact: media@globalive.com

Press Contact:

Rob Moysey, Communications Manager

robmoysey@globalive.com / +1 647-660-3535

SOURCE Globalive Media