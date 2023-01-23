Globalive announces bid to acquire Manitoba spectrum as it looks to become Canada's next national wireless provider

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, in an exciting development for wireless competition, Globalive has announced its bid to acquire spectrum licenses from former provincial wireless carrier Xplore Mobile. Globalive is seeking to offer Manitobans affordable, innovative offerings and a best-in-class network experience.

"We are building a national independent wireless carrier across Canada and we are acquiring spectrum in all markets to realize our long-term vision of a globally competitive telecom market," said Anthony Lacavera, Globalive's Founder and Chairman. "It's clear by looking at truly competitive markets outside of Canada that these results are only possible by introducing a national pureplay wireless carrier with no legacy, fixed line business."

We will bring wireless prices across Canada down to globally competitive levels for all Canadians. This acquisition in Manitoba will facilitate our goal to bring prices down for Manitobans, just as we already did previously for consumers in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia when we owned and operated WIND Mobile in Canada."

When operating WIND Mobile, Globalive introduced industry-changing innovation in competition, namely unlimited data, voice and text messaging, and unlimited and affordable roaming in the United States; all continue to benefit all Canadians today. During Globalive's ownership and control of WIND Mobile, wireless prices decreased by over 20 per cent, translating to an average household savings of $400 per year. Globalive has a rich history of building networks and deploying acquired spectrum in addition to a proven track record of serving customers with innovative, competitive offerings.

Subject to Xplore Mobile's acceptance of Globalive's offer and customary closing conditions, a successful bid would help bring a strong, stable competitor in Manitoba, and the only purely wireless competitor in Canada.

Concurrent with this offer to Xplore mobile, Globalive is in discussions with Telus to expand its existing conditional spectrum and network sharing agreement with Telus that currently covers Ontario, BC, and Alberta. This arrangement, which is conditional on regulatory approval, would provide improved coverage and choice to Canadians.

About Globalive

Globalive has founded or co-founded and operated 12 operating companies over the past 25 years in the telecommunications industry, including WIND Mobile which was sold to Shaw Communications for $1.6 billion. Globalive Capital has a diversified investment portfolio across multiple asset classes including venture, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure. Globalive Ventures has made over 125 early-stage technology venture investments and is well-known as a strategic, entrepreneur friendly investor. Globalive has been a founding sponsor of leading incubators and accelerators including NEXT Canada and the Creative Destruction Lab, and the Globalive team serves as directors and advisors across the startup ecosystem. Globalive Media focuses on the innovation ecosystem and produces the show Beyond Innovation (beyondinnovation.tv) that airs globally on the Bloomberg platform. For more information, visit www.globalive.com.

SOURCE Globalive Capital

For further information: Cheyenne Freitas, [email protected], 647-985-4806