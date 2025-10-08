Global X Launches Four New ETFs Offering Exposure to China's Tech Giants, Canada's First Silver Bullion Covered Call Strategy and U.S. Treasury Funds

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing the launch of four ETFs (the "New ETFs"), including first-in-Canada exposure to the China Hang Seng TECH Index, a silver bullion covered call strategy and the first U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year ETF that utilizes the ICE Index.

Units of the New ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and are further described below:

Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (CHQQ)

Today's launch of the Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF ("CHQQ") offers Canadian-listed exposure for the first time to the Hang Seng TECH Index – considered China's flagship technology benchmark – with exposure to companies involved in financial technology, cloud computing, autonomous vehicle development, e-commerce and more.

"At a time when global diversification is front and centre for many advisors and investors, CHQQ offers a new opportunity for Canadians to get exposure to leading tech companies within China, one of the world's most populous markets," says Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Management and Strategy at Global X. "For investors with strong-conviction on the future growth of technology, taking an expanded approach on one of the dominant tech-focused indices can help ensure they're capturing the global opportunity unfolding rapidly, outside of North America."

The Hang Seng TECH Index represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong. Over one year as at October 1st, the Hang Seng TECH Index has gained more than 37%, relative to the 31% gain in Hong Kong's broader listings benchmark, the Hang Seng Index.

Global X Silver Covered Call ETF (AGCC)

With the price of silver bullion reaching 14-year highs and continued demand among Canadian investors for covered call strategies, Global X is pleased to introduce the Global X Silver Covered Call ETF ("AGCC") – the country's first silver-focused covered call ETF.

As at October 1, 2025, the price of silver has increased 63.72% year to date, while the price of gold has increased 47.92% over the same time period. Implied volatility in both of these precious metals have also increased in recent years, with the silver 1-month at-the-money implied volatility on average +8 volatility points higher than its gold equivalent, year to date, as at October 1, 2025.

"Like other precious metals, including gold, silver is often used as a store of value during periods of inflation and economic uncertainty. However, silver tends to exhibit greater price volatility than gold, owing to its dual role as both a monetary metal and an industrial input," says Chris McHaney. "This higher level of volatility creates more opportunities for option premiums, making silver particularly well-suited for covered call strategies. By writing calls on silver exposure, AGCC offers investors the opportunity to potentially capture attractive income while still maintaining core participation in the metal's long-term trends."

AGCC joins Global X's Global X Gold Yield ETF (HGY) – the world's first gold bullion covered call ETF launched in 2010 – and solidifies the Manager's position as Canada's leader in commodity-focused option strategies and exposure.

Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSTX) , and

Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (TLTX)

Global X continues to expand its lineup with the launch of two U.S. Treasury bond ETFs. The Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF ("TSTX") and the Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF ("TLTX") provide investors with cost-effective access to short- and long-duration U.S. government bonds, serving as essential building blocks for balanced portfolios.

Offered in CAD, CAD-hedged, and USD units, TSTX is the first ETF in Canada to track the ICE US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond Index to provide exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury bonds. TLTX tracking the ICE US Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index, delivers efficient exposure to the long end of the U.S. Treasury curve.

"In partnership with ICE Data Indices, we're proud to build on our long-standing expertise in fixed income to bring these core U.S. Treasury offerings to Canadian investors," says Chris McHaney. "Together, TLTX and TSTX establish the foundation of our Fixed Income Essentials suite, strengthening Global X's role as a key partner for Canadian investors' allocation needs."

More details on the New ETFs are outlined in the table below:

The New ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. ( www.GlobalX.ca )

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $45 billion of assets under management as at October 8, 2025, and 154 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

