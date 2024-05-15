TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the launch of seven new index ETFs (the "ETFs") that offer Canadians new products that access the world's largest indices and innovative sectors. Units of the ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada, as applicable.

The launches are the first to follow the completion of the rebrand to Global X from Horizons ETFs, which was effective on May 1, 2024. The ETFs join two suites within Global X's broader fund family: Equity Essentials and Thematics.

Five of the seven ETFs launched today are Global X Equity Essentials funds – strategies that offer low-cost, benchmark exposure to indices managed by the world's leading index providers, including Nasdaq, S&P and MSCI.

"In any investment portfolio, exposure to the major equity indices is essential if you want to harness the broader growth of global economies, whether that's here in Canada, the United States or internationally," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Global X. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with S&P, Nasdaq and MSCI – the world's leading index providers – to offer Canadians exposure to these core building blocks of investing."

Joining the Global X Thematics suite are two ETFs that offer leading artificial intelligence ("AI") and large-capitalization technology exposure, which have proven to be key global investment themes.

"Across the world, the Global X brand is synonymous with innovation, particularly when it comes to bringing cutting-edge thematic investment strategies to investors," said Mr. Mehta. "From the emerging companies leading the AI revolution to trusted international technology blue chips, we're excited to deliver these two new ways to access the opportunity in tech-focused investing."

Units of USSX.U, EAFX.U, EMMX.U and QQQX.U are available in both U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar units of these ETFs trade with ".U" at the end of their respective tickers. The new Equity Essentials and Thematics ETFs are further described in the table below:

Name Ticker Index Exposure Exchange Management

Fee* Equity Essentials Global X S&P 500 Index

ETF USSX.U/

USSX S&P 500® Index TSX 0.08 % Global X S&P/TSX 60

Index ETF CNDX S&P/TSX 60TM Index TSX 0.13 % Global X Nasdaq-100

Index ETF QQQX.U/

QQQX Nasdaq-100® Index TSX 0.25 % Global X MSCI EAFE

Index ETF EAFX.U/

EAFX MSCI EAFE Index Cboe Canada 0.20 % Global X MSCI Emerging

Markets Index ETF EMMX.U/

EMMX MSCI Emerging Markets

Index Cboe Canada 0.25 % Thematics Global X Artificial

Intelligence &

Technology Index ETF AIGO Indxx Artificial Intelligence

& Big Data Index TSX 0.49 % Global X Innovative

Bluechip Top 10 Index

ETF TTTX Mirae Asset Global

Innovative Bluechip Top 10

Index TSX 0.49 %

*Plus applicable sales tax

The index providers for the ETFs shared their comments about the new launches:

"The S&P 500 and S&P/TSX 60 have been trusted gauges for the U.S. and Canadian markets, representing the largest companies that drive the North American economy and providing the essential building blocks for index-based investing," said Fiona Boal, Global Head of Equities at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "These flagship indices have enabled both domestic and global market participants to not only track the performance of U.S. and Canadian large-cap equities more systematically but have also enabled them to generate actionable insights. S&P Dow Jones Indices is proud to collaborate with and license these indices to clients such as Global X as they develop products that make U.S. and Canadian markets more accessible to investors."

"The Nasdaq-100® is a benchmark for the 21st century, representing the largest non-financial Nasdaq-listed companies that drive the global economy, serving as the foundation for many index-based solutions," said Cameron Lilja, Vice President and Global Head of Index Product and Operations at Nasdaq. "Our flagship index enables investors to systematically track the performance of U.S. large-cap equities and gain exposure to the companies propelling the future of innovation. Nasdaq is proud to collaborate on the co-development of products with our clients, increasing access to the U.S. markets."

"We are pleased to license the MSCI Emerging Markets and MSCI EAFE Indexes to Global X Canada as they introduce new products aimed towards enhancing Canadian investors' access to a wider array of countries and economies in an effort to generate long-term risk-adjusted returns," said Christine Berg, Head of Americas Client Coverage, MSCI. "The MSCI Emerging Markets and MSCI EAFE Indexes represent the dynamic landscape of global investing, offering valuable insights into the opportunities and risks across emerging market economies and established international markets."

"As industries worldwide continue to embrace AI and data solutions to drive innovation and efficiency, the significance of integrating these technologies has become increasingly evident. Currently, approximately 34% of all business-related tasks are performed by machines. This figure is estimated to reach 42% by 2027. With the rapid advancement of technology, it's no surprise that automation is becoming more prevalent in the business world," said Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO of Indxx. "The success of existing funds tracking this index in leading geographies such as the United States, Australia, South Korea, and India, demonstrates the growing investor confidence in the artificial intelligence & big data theme globally. We are excited to announce our partnership with Global X Canada to bring this cutting-edge strategy to the Canadian market."

"We are pleased to help empower investors to access the world's leading technology companies through the Mirae Asset Global Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index and for our partner, Global X to help Canadians invest in this important theme through their ETF, TTTX," said Nitin Verma, CEO at Mirae Asset Global Indices. "Not only are today's biggest technology companies the leaders in terms of their size and growth, increasingly, much of the world's technological research, innovation and breakthroughs are being driven by these bluechip companies, across the world."

In addition to the ETFs launched today, Global X will be launching ten more funds throughout May, including within Global X's Covered Call suite, comprised of strategies that offer key index and sector exposure with the addition of an options overlay to generate additional income.

As well, new funds will be added to Global X's Enhanced suite, which applies 1.25 times leverage to potentially amplify returns and the income received from their underlying strategies.

The ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their respective designated brokers at the close of business on May 14, 2024, and will begin trading today on the TSX and Cboe Canada, as applicable.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 115 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, Nasdaq, MSCI, MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X Funds. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at http://www.GlobalX.ca/legal/Trademarks.

Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The Prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and any related funds.

Indxx is a service mark of Indxx, LLC ("Indxx") and may be licensed for use for certain purposes by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager"). The ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Indxx. Indxx makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETFs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETFs particularly. Indxx has no obligation to take the needs of the Manager or the Unitholders of the ETFs into consideration in determining, composing, or calculating the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index. Indxx is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing, amount, or pricing of the Units to be issued or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Units are to be converted into cash. Indxx has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing, or trading of the ETFs.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2024 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]