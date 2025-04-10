Global X Files Preliminary Prospectus, Seeking to Launch Canada's First Triple-Leveraged ETFs

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus for the launch of three daily triple-leveraged exchange-traded funds and three daily triple-leveraged inverse exchange-traded funds (the "ETFs") within its BetaPro by Global X suite ("BetaPro") – Canada's largest and longest-running family of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged funds.

Subject to regulatory and stock exchange approval, the ETFs will provide Canadian investors with a new level of leveraged investment products listed and trading in Canada, offering +3x or -3x daily investment exposure to major U.S. equity indices, including the S&P 500®, the Nasdaq-100® and the Russell 2000.

The preliminary prospectus has been filed for the following ETFs:

Name Ticker Leverage Underlying Index BetaPro S&P 500 3x Daily Bull ETF TSPX +3x S&P 500 Index® BetaPro S&P 500 -3x Daily Bear ETF SSPX -3x S&P 500 Index® BetaPro Nasdaq-100 3x Daily Bull ETF TQQQ +3x Nasdaq-100® Index BetaPro Nasdaq-100 -3x Daily Bear ETF SQQQ -3x Nasdaq-100® Index BetaPro Russell 2000 3x Daily Bull ETF TRSL +3x Russell 2000 Index BetaPro Russell 2000 -3x Daily Bear ETF SRSL -3x Russell 2000 Index

The ETFs are designed to provide daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to 300% of the daily performance of the specified Underlying Index, or 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the specified Underlying Index. The ETFs do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day. Any U.S. dollar gains or losses as a result of the ETFs' investments will be hedged back to the Canadian dollar to the best of their ability.

Currently, there are no 3x or -3x passive ETFs listed in Canada, with the highest currently available leverage at 2x and -2x, respectively. Historically, Canadian investors seeking higher leveraged exposure have had to resort to trading U.S.-listed ETFs or the use of margin accounts, which can carry additional challenges, including foreign currency exposure risk and potential tax implications. Currently, there is an estimated $1 billion USD invested by Canadians in U.S.-listed leveraged ETFs.

With the anticipated launch of these ETFs, the Manager is seeking to provide Canadians with a "Made-in-Canada" alternative for higher-leverage investment strategies that comply with Canada's regulatory framework and that will motivate Canadians to repatriate their leveraged ETF trading back to Canada.

"We are excited to be seeking to bring the first triple-leveraged ETFs to Canada," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Investment Management and Strategy at Global X Canada. "Canadians have shown strong interest in leveraged products listed in the U.S., and we are proud to be working towards delivering 'Built in Canada' alternatives that will help ensure Canadians can enjoy a better trading experience, here at home."

"The BetaPro by Global X suite has a near-two decade track record in Canada and has been at the forefront of global ETF innovation, including the world's first leveraged commodity ETFs," said Mr. McHaney. "With this filing, we are looking to once again give Canadians more opportunity, more choice and empower them to take control of their personal trading approaches through a Canadian product."

A preliminary prospectus dated April 9, 2025 containing important information relating to the ETFs has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on www.sedarplus.ca. You cannot buy units of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has approximately $40 billion of assets under management and 131 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $900 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Global X Funds include our BetaPro products (the "BetaPro Products"). The BetaPro Products are alternative mutual funds within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds: the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, to employ leverage, and engage in short selling to a greater extent than is permitted in conventional mutual funds. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the BetaPro Products, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in shares of a BetaPro Product decreases in value.

The BetaPro Products consist of our Daily Bull and Daily Bear ETFs ("Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs"), Inverse ETFs ("Inverse ETFs"), and our BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETF (the "VIX ETF"). The Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs and certain other BetaPro Products use leveraged investment techniques that can magnify gains and losses and may result in greater volatility of returns. These BetaPro Products are subject to leverage risk and may be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk, among other risks, which are described in their respective prospectuses. Each Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETF seeks a return, before fees and expenses, that is either up to or equal to, either 200% or –200% of the performance of a specified underlying index, commodity futures index, or benchmark (the "Target") for a single day. Each Inverse ETF seeks a return that is –100% of the performance of its Target. Due to the compounding of daily returns a Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETF or Inverse ETF's returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and, particularly in the case of the Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs, possibly direction from the performance of their respective Target(s) for the same period. For certain Leveraged and Inverse Leveraged ETFs that seek up to 200% or up to or -200% leveraged exposure, the Manager anticipates, under normal market conditions, managing the leverage ratio as close to two times (200%) as practicable however, the Manager may, at its sole discretion, change the leverage ratio based on its assessment of the current market conditions and negotiations with the respective ETF's counterparties at that time. Hedging costs charged to BetaPro Products reduce the value of the forward price payable to that ETF.

Subject to regulatory and stock exchange approval, the BetaPro Products will also include the 3x and -3x ETFs described in this press release. The 3x and -3x ETFs will use leveraged investment techniques that can magnify gains and losses and may result in greater volatility of returns. These 3x and -3x ETFs are subject to leverage risk and may be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk, among other risks, which are described in their prospectus. Each 3x and -3x ETF seeks a return, before fees and expenses, that is equal to either 300% or –300% of the performance of a specified underlying index (the "Target") for a single day. Due to the compounding of daily returns a 3x and -3x ETF' s returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance of their respective Target(s) for the same period. Hedging costs charged to BetaPro Products reduce the value of the forward price payable to that ETF.

The VIX ETF, which is a 1x ETF, as described in the prospectus, is a speculative investment tool that is not a conventional investment. The VIX ETF's Target is highly volatile. As a result, the VIX ETF is not intended as a stand-alone long-term investment. Historically, the VIX ETF's Target has tended to revert to a historical mean. As a result, the performance of the VIX ETF's Target is expected to be negative over the longer term and neither the VIX ETF nor its target is expected to have positive long-term performance. BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF ("BITI") which is an up to -1X ETF as described in the prospectus, is a speculative investment tool that is not a conventional investment. Its Target, an index which replicates exposure to rolling Bitcoin Futures and not the spot price of Bitcoin, is highly volatile. As a result, the ETF is intended as a stand-alone investment. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto-assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. An investment in any of the BetaPro Products is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing. Investors should monitor their holdings in BetaPro Products and their performance at least as frequently as daily to ensure such investment(s) remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (in this disclaimer, the "Russell 2000 Funds") have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Russell 2000 Funds are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index (the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell 2000 Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2025 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]