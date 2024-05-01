GLOBAL X COMPLETES REBRAND FROM HORIZONS ETFS & ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRODUCT LAUNCHES

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its rebrand (the "Rebrand") from Horizons ETFs, which was previously announced by press release on March 6, 2024. The Company's new website is now available and accessible at www.GlobalX.ca.

To celebrate the completion of the Rebrand, Global X, its employees and industry partners participated in the opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning.

"As one of Canada's earliest and currently largest ETF providers, we've built a reputation over two decades for product innovation and local expertise," said Mr. Mehta. "Now, as Global X, we're advancing that reputation by harnessing global strength and bringing an international bench of investment experts, technologies and products to the Canadian marketplace."

Global X is one of the world's largest ETF platforms, with an international footprint spanning Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, the United States and now, Canada. The Company and the Global X brand are owned by South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments, one of the world's largest asset managers and part of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $710 billion in assets across 19 countries and markets.

"We're thrilled to unveil our transition to Global X and mark our spot, where innovation meets investing in Canada," said Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice-President, Marketing of Global X. "Today, we begin the process of building the future of investing by empowering Canadian financial advisors and investors with global choice, insight and opportunity."

Effective today, all of the Company's Horizons-branded exchange traded funds (the "Continuing ETFs") now reflect the Global X brand. The investment objectives, strategies and ticker symbols of the ETFs, as outlined in their respective prospectuses, remain the same. The Company's BetaPro ETF family, Canada's only suite of leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs, are not affected by the Rebrand.

The full list of Continuing ETFs and their new names can be found in a press release published on April 18, 2024 with further details available on the Company's new website.

"While we have a new name, our commitment remains the same: to deliver innovative, in-demand and tailored investment solutions for Canadians," said Mr. Mehta.

The completion of the Rebrand precedes a slate of 17 new ETFs (the "New ETFs") that are scheduled for launch throughout May 2024. The New ETFs are comprised of four key suites:

Equity Essentials: ETFs focused on providing essential Canadian, U.S. and global equity index exposure in partnership with the world's leading index providers.

ETFs focused on providing essential Canadian, U.S. and global equity index exposure in partnership with the world's leading index providers. Thematic/Sector: ETFs focused on providing exposure to nascent, innovative and difficult-to-access themes and sectors.

ETFs focused on providing exposure to nascent, innovative and difficult-to-access themes and sectors. Covered Calls & Options-Based: ETFs that offer equity and fixed income exposures and seek to generate additional income through actively-managed covered call and options programs.

ETFs that offer equity and fixed income exposures and seek to generate additional income through actively-managed covered call and options programs. Enhanced Index & Enhanced Covered Call: ETFs that offer 1.25x times leverage on underlying ETFs to potentially amplify returns and covered call writing to enhance income.

Additional details about the New ETFs can be found in the Final Prospectus published on Sedar+ and in the table below:

Name Ticker Launch Date Exchange Equity Essentials Global X S&P 500 Index ETF USSX.U May 15, 2024 TMX Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF CNDX May 15, 2024 TMX Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF QQQX.U May 15, 2024 TMX Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF EAFX.U May 15, 2024 Cboe Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF EMMX.U May 15, 2024 Cboe Thematic/Sector Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF AIGO May 15, 2024 TMX Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF TTTX May 15, 2024 TMX Covered Call & Options-Based Global X MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF EACC May 22, 2024 Cboe Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF EMCC May 22, 2024 Cboe Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF PAYS May 22, 2024 TMX Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF EQCC May 22, 2024 TMX Enhanced Index & Enhanced Covered Call Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF USSL May 22, 2024 TMX Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF EAFL May 22, 2024 Cboe Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF EMML May 22, 2024 Cboe Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Index ETF QQQL May 22, 2024 TMX Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF EACL May 29, 2024 Cboe Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF EMCL May 29, 2024 Cboe

"As Global X, we're thrilled to announce the first wave of our new investment solutions, including partnerships with MSCI, Nasdaq and S&P – the world's leading index providers, first-of-their-kind enhanced and options-based overlays, as well as innovative A.I. and technology exposure," said Mr. Mehta. "We're confident these new ETFs will offer Canadians the potential, for a better way to invest for the future."

Investors with questions regarding the Rebrand and the changes to the Continuing ETFs described in this press release are encouraged to contact the Company at [email protected].

