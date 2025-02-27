TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") held special meetings (each a "Meeting" and collectively, the "Meetings") of unitholders of Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF ("PPLN"), Global X Semiconductor Index ETF ("CHPS") and Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF ("UTIL", and together with PPLN and CHPS, the "ETFs"), on February 27, 2025.

During these Meetings, unitholders approved all matters relating to proposed changes to the investment objectives of the ETFs and, in connection therewith, changes to the fee structure and distribution policy of certain of the ETFs (together, the "Changes") that were previously announced in an information circular that was made available to unitholders.

The approval of the Changes follows the proposal made by the Manager and published in an information circular sent to all unitholders, dated January 22, 2025, as well as announced by a press release dated January 22, 2025. Both the information circular and press release are available at www.sedarplus.com and www.GlobalX.ca.

The Changes follow an extensive review by the Manager of the ETFs and are currently expected to be effective at the opening of trading on March 4, 2025.

Changes of Investment Objectives

The changes to each ETF's investment objective are as follows:

ETF Prior Investment Objective New Investment Objective PPLN PPLN seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the

performance of the Solactive Pipelines & Energy

Services Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Pipelines

& Energy Services Index is designed to provide

exposure to equity securities of certain Canadian oil and

gas companies in the Midstream Sector. PPLN seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably

possible and net of expenses, the performance of

an equal-weighted index designed to provide

exposure to the largest Canadian Pipeline

companies (currently, the Mirae Asset Equal

Weight Canadian Pipeline Index). CHPS CHPS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net

of expenses, the performance of an index that is

designed to provide exposure to the performance of

global, publicly listed companies engaged in the

production and development of semiconductors and

semiconductor equipment. Currently, CHPS seeks to

replicate the performance of the Solactive Capped

Global Semiconductor Index, net of expenses. CHPS

seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to

the Canadian dollar at all times. CHPS seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably

possible and net of expenses, the performance of

an index designed to provide exposure to public

companies listed on select US exchanges that are

engaged in the AI semiconductor value chain

(currently, the PHLX US AI Semiconductor Index). UTIL UTIL seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the

performance of an index that seeks to provide exposure

to the performance of TSX-listed high dividend-paying

utility services companies. Currently, UTIL seeks to

replicate the performance of the Solactive Canadian

Utility Services High Dividend Index, net of expenses. UTIL seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably

possible and net of expenses, the performance of

an equal-weighted index designed to provide

exposure to the largest Canadian utilities

companies (currently, the Mirae Asset Equal

Weight Canadian Utilities Index).

CHPS will no longer seek to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times as part of its fundamental investment objective.

Changes to ETF Names

The Manager is changing the names of each of the ETFs to the names set forth in the following table, which are expected to be effective at the opening of trading on March 4, 2025. The ticker symbols of each ETF will remain the same.

Ticker Symbol Prior ETF Name New ETF Name PPLN Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index

ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines

Index ETF UTIL Global X Canadian Utility Services High

Dividend Index ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index

ETF CHPS Global X Semiconductor Index ETF Global X Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor

Index ETF

Changes to Management Fees

The management fees for each of PPLN and UTIL have been lowered as set forth in the following table and are expected to be effective at the opening of trading on March 4, 2025. The management fee for CHPS remains unchanged.

Ticker

Symbol Prior Management Fee New Management Fee* PPLN 0.55 % 0.25 % UTIL 0.50 % 0.25 %

*Plus applicable sales tax.

Changes to the Distribution Policy of PPLN

The Manager is changing the distribution policy for PPLN as set forth in the following table, which is expected to be effective at the opening of trading on March 4, 2025. The distribution policy for each of CHPS and UTIL remain unchanged.

Ticker Symbol Prior Distribution Policy New Distribution Policy PPLN It is anticipated that PPLN will make

distributions to its respective Unitholders on a

quarterly basis, at the discretion of the Manager.

Such distributions will be paid in cash unless a

Unitholder is participating in the Reinvestment

Plan. It is anticipated that PPLN will make distributions to

its respective Unitholders on a monthly basis. Such

distributions will be paid in cash unless a Unitholder

is participating in the Reinvestment Plan.

Further details regarding the Changes can be found at www.sedarplus.com and www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $40 billion of assets under management and 136 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited (an affiliate of the Manager) owns all rights to the trademark, name and intellectual property associated with the Underlying Indices of the Index ETFs (in this disclaimer, the "Mirae Asset Indices"). No representation is made by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited that the Mirae Asset Indices are accurate or complete or that investment in a Mirae Asset Index or an Index ETF will be profitable or suitable for any person. The Mirae Asset Indices are administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited and Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited will have no liability for any error in the calculation of the Mirae Asset Indices. Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited does not guarantee that the Mirae Asset Indices or their underlying methodology is accurate or complete.

The PHLX US AI Semiconductor Index has been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. from Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations"). The Global X Semiconductor Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Global X Semiconductor Index ETF is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE Global X Semiconductor Index ETF.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

