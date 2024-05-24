GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES MAY 2024 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending May 31, 2024, as indicated in the tables below.

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be May 31, 2024.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Security Frequency Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB $0.03100 Monthly Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF HAD $0.02350 Monthly Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF $0.03600 Monthly Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF HYBR $0.03250 Monthly Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF HFR $0.04100 Monthly Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF HMP $0.02200 Monthly Global X Active Preferred Share ETF HPR $0.03200 Monthly Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF UTIL $0.08150 Monthly Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF HCON $0.03000 Monthly Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF HBAL $0.03000 Monthly Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF HGRW $0.04000 Monthly Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQT $0.02500 Monthly Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF HBNK $0.09000 Monthly Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF BKCC $0.15000 Monthly Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCC $0.13000 Monthly Global X S&P 500 Index Covered Call ETF(1) USCC.U $0.12000 Monthly USCC $0.12000 Monthly Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF QQCC $0.10750 Monthly Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index Covered Call ETF CNCC $0.10000 Monthly Global X Gold Yield ETF HGY $0.05000 Monthly Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF GLCC $0.22000 Monthly Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF BNKL $0.09500 Monthly Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF BKCL $0.24500 Monthly Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF CANL $0.07000 Monthly Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index Covered Call ETF CNCL $0.20000 Monthly Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index Covered Call ETF USCL $0.23000 Monthly Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF QQCL $0.25000 Monthly Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCL $0.29000 Monthly Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF EQCL $0.21000 Monthly Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQL $0.04000 Monthly Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF GRCC $0.15000 Monthly Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(2) SPAY.U $0.12500 Monthly SPAY $0.12500 Monthly Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(2) MPAY.U $0.15000 Monthly MPAY $0.15000 Monthly Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(2) LPAY.U $0.17500 Monthly LPAY $0.17500 Monthly Global X High Interest Savings ETF CASH $0.20000 Monthly Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF CBIL $0.20500 Monthly Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(3) UBIL.U $0.21500 Monthly Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(4) UCSH.U $0.22000 Monthly

The record date for all ETFs will be May 31, 2024. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about June 7, 2024.

(1) Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Index Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.16484 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (2) Distributions Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY, MPAY and LPAY. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for SPAY is $0.17171 per security, for MPAY is $0.20605 per security and for LPAY is $0.24039 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded ticker, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (3) Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (4) Distributions for Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars.





Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

