TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce rebates (the "Rebates") on the annual management fees on the Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ("CNDX") and its suite of Best of Canada ETFs listed below (together with CNDX, the "Rebated ETFs"), effective today.

The effective annual management fee for each of the Rebated ETFs for the remainder of the calendar year ending December 31, 2025, will be zero basis points (0.00%).

The majority of the Rebated ETFs are part of Global X's Best of Canada ETF suite, which offers concentrated exposure to the key sectors that help drive the Canadian economy forward and some of the largest and most liquid companies within them that are essential for fueling further growth in our country.

"Recently, it's been a challenging period for Canada's economy. That uncertainty has driven concerns about what's ahead for markets," said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. "But I believe that Canada's future is bright. By rebating our fees, we're looking to do our part by supporting and facilitating opportunities to help Canadians invest in the businesses that keep our country moving."

The Rebated ETFs are still subject to operating expenses, which are included in the Management Expense Ratio ("MER") and are still subject to trading costs which are included in the Trading Expense Ratio ("TER"). The Rebated ETFs are further described in the table below:

*Plus applicable sales tax

"When we launched our 'Best of Canada' ETFs in 2024, we were motivated by the idea that a focused, sector-driven strategy could offer investors a more effective way to tap into Canada's top companies," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Global X. "Today, our belief in this approach has only grown stronger as we continue to stand behind these products, support Canadian investors through valuable rebates, while championing investments in our country."

The Rebates are effective April 9, 2025. For more information on the Global X family of Best of Canada ETFs, investors can visit www.GlobalX.ca/Best-of-Canada-ETFs

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has approximately $40 billion of assets under management and 131 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $900 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

