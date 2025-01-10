TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that it will be terminating four of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") effective at the close of business on or about March 24, 2025 (the "Termination Date"). Details of the terminating ETFs are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Global X Carbon Credits ETF CARB Global X ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Corporate Class ETF HRAA Global X S&P Green Bond Index ETF HGGB Global X Metaverse Index ETF MTAV

Effective March 14, 2025, except in limited circumstances, no further direct subscriptions for securities of the ETFs will be accepted. The ETFs are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of the Manager, at the close of business on or about March 18, 2025, with all securities still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Any remaining securityholders of an ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro-rata basis.

