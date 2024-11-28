GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED 2024 ANNUAL NON-CASH DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") announced today the estimated non-cash distributions (the "Non-Cash Distributions") to securityholders of certain exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") it manages for the 2024 tax year as indicated in the table below. Those ETFs managed by Global X not listed in the table are not expected to have Non-Cash Distributions for the 2024 tax year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 27, 2024. Circumstances may arise which could cause these estimates to change before the ETFs' applicable tax year ends on December 15, 2024.

Each ETF is required to distribute any net income and capital gains it has earned during the year. The Non-Cash Distributions will be automatically reinvested in additional securities of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of securities held by the securityholder (the outstanding securities of the ETFs) and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions. The annual Non-Cash Distributions will be reported to securityholders as taxable distributions and will increase each securityholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF. The Non-Cash Distributions may be income and/or capital gains in nature. These estimated amounts are for the Non-Cash distributions only and do not include any estimates of the regular monthly or quarterly cash distributions, as applicable, including income and capital gains amounts that may form a part of the monthly and/or quarterly distributions.

Global X ETFs expects to announce the final year-end Non-Cash Distribution amounts, as well as any regular monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 20, 2024. The ex-dividend dates for all of these distributions (cash and non-cash) are anticipated to be December 31, 2024, for all securityholders of record on December 31, 2024. In early 2025, the tax characteristics of all distributions for 2024 for the ETFs will be reported to brokers via the Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) and will be posted on our website shortly thereafter.

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Estimated

Non-Cash

Distributions

per Security

as of

Nov. 27, 2024 (1) Net Asset

Value

(NAV) per

Security

as of

Nov. 27, 2024 Estimated

Non-Cash

Distributions

as a % of

NAV as of

Nov. 27, 2024 AIGO Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF $0.0366 23.5644 0.16 % CANL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF $1.8454 26.1617 7.05 % CHPS Global X Semiconductor Index ETF $0.7519 36.8729 2.04 % COPP Global X Copper Producers Index ETF $0.7306 34.0023 2.15 % EMML Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF $0.0467 20.5274 0.23 % EQCC Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.2160 21.0028 1.03 % ETHI Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF $1.6717 55.2525 3.03 % HAC Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF $ 6.1000 31.9518 19.09 % HAZ Global X Active Global Dividend ETF $0.4693 37.9712 1.24 % HBAL Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF $1.1169 15.7965 7.07 % HBNK Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF $0.4077 25.4618 1.60 % HCON Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF $0.5218 13.9055 3.75 % HEQT Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $1.7204 18.0765 9.52 % HGRW Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF $0.6668 25.1006 2.66 % HURA Global X Uranium Index ETF $1.1141 39.7529 2.80 % INOC Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF $1.1749 16.2659 7.22 % PPLN Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF $0.3494 11.7653 2.97 % QQCC Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF $0.2741 12.7928 2.14 % TTTX Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF $0.8557 23.3496 3.66 % UBIL.U Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF $0.1500 50.1224 0.30 % USCC Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $0.6422 20.0300 3.21 % USCC.U $0.4579 14.2831 3.21 % USSL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF $0.0225 23.9908 0.09 %



(1) Distributions for all of the ETFs listed in the table are expected to be capital gains in nature.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $36 billion of assets under management and 134 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

