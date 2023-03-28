Global Warranty Partners with AITHR to Revolutionize Subprime Auto Sales

LONDON, ON, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Industry giant Global Warranty, a leading provider of automotive warranty solutions in Canada, has partnered with AITHR Automotive Intelligence, a rapidly growing automotive tech startup, to simplify and streamline the subprime sales process for dealerships across Canada.

Through AITHR's core software, AITHRX, subscribers will be able to access a 1-click solution for preparing Warranty, Tire n Rim & GAP agreements from Global Warranty for signature and print. This integration will save dealerships valuable time, enabling them to focus on selling cars and improving their customer experience.

Joe Korab, VP of Sales for Global Warranty, stated, "We are really excited to be partnering with AITHR to offer this innovative solution to our mutual clients. Efficiency and speed are key."

AITHR's software products are designed to simplify subprime sales and maximize the potential of automotive dealerships in Canada. This 1-click warranty integration streamlines a currently archaic step in the documentation process and reduces the risk of human error, leading to faster turnaround times and improved customer satisfaction.

Ted Lam, CEO and founder of AITHR, said, "This partnership with Global Warranty is a significant milestone for AITHR, and we are excited to bring our technology to over 1500 dealerships they serve across Canada. Our goal is to help dealerships improve their customer experience and maximize their time by streamlining every step of the sales process and providing them with the tools they need to gain advantage in the competitive and growing market that is subprime."

Aithr and Global can offer its clients an innovative solution that will help them save time, reduce costs, and retain positive experiences for their customers.

"This partnership is a win-win-win for everyone. We look forward to working closely with AITHR to continue offering our clients valuable solutions to streamline processes and open doors to profit opportunities. " said Korab.

About Global Warranty:

Global Warranty is a leading provider of automotive warranty solutions in Canada. With over 36 years of experience, Global Warranty offers a comprehensive range of warranty products and services.

About AITHR:

AITHR is a cutting-edge automotive tech startup that provides innovative solutions to dealerships across Canada. Focused on streamlining processes and improving the customer experience, AITHR simplifies subprime sales and maximizes potential for retailers in Canada.

For further information: Media Contact: Joe Korab, Global Warranty, Phone: 519-672-9356 , Email: [email protected]; Dustin Dawley, AITHR Automotive Intelligence, Phone: 403-393-4552, Email: [email protected]