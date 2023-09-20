Global University Systems Canada Hosts Symposium at UN Headquarters: Bridging the Education Gap for Sustainable Development Goals Advancement

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Global University Systems Canada (GUS Canada) is hosting a momentous event titled "Bridging the Educational Divide" right at the heart of the United Nations General Assembly headquarters in New York. As a leading network of independent higher education institutions, GUS Canada is committed to delivering quality independent education and driving economic impact in Canada while also dedicating efforts to play a global role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This significant gathering will address the educational and digital disparities prevalent in Ibero-America. As part of this symposium, GUS Canada proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with the International Youth Organization for Ibero-America (OIJ).

At the forefront of this symposium lies a series of discussions and initiatives aimed at galvanizing action, ranging from community to global scales, in alignment with the SDGs. Specifically, our focus will be on achieving quality education (SDG 4 and 17), reducing inequalities (SDG 10), and fostering decent work and economic growth (SDG 8).

In a time where the voices of our youth hold unparalleled importance, the central objective of this event is to amplify these voices and unlock the untapped potential of Ibero-American youth. We aim to empower them to actively shape the future trajectories of their nations. This event shines a spotlight on nurturing youth leadership, honing vital skills, and championing democracy and the rights of young individuals through enriching intercultural exchanges.

Our distinguished lineup of internal and external speakers to our organization will delve deep into a wide array of topics that revolve around education and sustainable development.

Mr. Aaron Etingen, CEO of Global University Systems: "Promoting sustainable growth through global digital literacy. How cross-discipline digitally-enabled education bridges the gap between traditional teaching and students' development of competencies relevant to transnational careers. Focus will be given to post-pandemic behavioural shifts, rapid AI evolution with reference to the economic climate that is driving an unprecedented avalanche of challenges and opportunities for both educators and students."



Ms. Cyndi McLeod, CEO of Global University Systems Canada: "Collaborative Education for a Sustainable Future: Sharing Canada's Best Practices in Empowerment and Diversity with Ibero-America."



Mr. Sheldon Levy , President and Vice-Chancellor at University Canada West: "International students' mobility and housing affordability - a Canada case study and its application for Ibero-American students."



Ms. Yuliya Etingen, Chief Impact Officer at Global University Systems: "Education as a force behind sustainable development and its impact in Ibero-America."

Cyndi McLeod, CEO of GUS Canada, shared her thoughts on the upcoming event: "I am deeply humbled to share our forthcoming event hosted at the United Nations. We hold a steadfast belief that education stands as the bedrock of a sustainable future. Gathering leaders from around the world to engage in discussions on how education can fully realize its tremendous potential as a driving force for global sustainability fills us with great pride. This event not only reaffirms our dedicated commitment to nurturing a sustainable future through education but also serves as a compelling rallying cry, an unparalleled chance to share groundbreaking concepts, and a testament to the indispensable role education plays in tackling the world's most urgent issues. I am also very proud of our students, with over 60,000 having successfully graduated from our university and colleges across Canada."

The event coincides with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week. The UNGA, the UN's deliberative and policy-making body, convenes its annual sessions every September in New York, drawing attendance from heads of state, senior officials and global leaders.

The event will be live-streamed on 20 September 2023 at 10.00 am EST here: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1s/k1sef2ymf2

About GUS Canada

Global University Systems (GUS) Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of Global University Systems, is led by an executive team with decades of management experience at public and private universities and colleges. In the last five years, over 60,000 students have successfully graduated from GUS Canada institutions, University Canada West, Canadian College of Technology and Business, Toronto School of Management, Trebas Institute, The Language Gallery, and University of Niagara Falls Canada (opening January 2024).

Global University Systems is an international network of higher-education institutions brought together by a shared passion for accessible, industry-relevant qualifications and graduate success. GUS ecosystem includes 40 institutions globally and a host of services, resources and expertise.

Through our institutions across the nation, GUS Canada is forging a new path for higher education, a path that inspires and prepares our graduates to have a global impact and bring positive change.

About the International Youth Organization for Ibero-America (OIJ)

OIJ is an international organization made up of 21 Ibero-American countries, which articulates cooperation on youth matters. At OIJ, we strongly believe in young people and their power to transform the world. Therefore, we work with energy and creativity to create the conditions that allow them to do so, hand in hand with governments and in alliance with civil society, the private sector and the global community.

