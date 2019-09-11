Global Tungsten disposes of shares in Almonty Industries Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. ("GTP") disposed of 159,500 shares of Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty") representing approximately 0.088% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Almonty (the "Almonty Shares")

Prior to the disposition of shares, GTP had control over 27,562,500 common shares of Almonty (which shares are held and under common control by GTP Europe S.A.R.L) representing approximately 19.7% of the then outstanding common shares of Almonty on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately after the disposition of Almonty Shares and due to issuer activities, GTP has control over 27,403,000 common shares representing a decrease of 4.6% interest from 19.7% to approximately 15.10% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

GTP disposed the Almonty Shares for investment purposes only and not with a view to materially affecting control of Almonty. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, GTP may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Almonty, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or acquire interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of Almonty.

The head office address of Almonty is 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto, ON M5X 1C7.

For further information: or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by GTP, please contact Eric Rowe at (570) 268-5101.