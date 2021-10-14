Global thought leaders join OMNI CT to bring made-in-Canada cleantech solution to the world

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - OMNI Conversion Technologies Inc. (OMNI CT) is pleased to announce a new CEO and board members to lead its growing team. Leaders of industry, former central bankers and a Nobel-prize winning scientist are joining OMNI CT to help it become a global leader in the fight against climate change. This follows the purchase of the first OMNI200™ unit by The Larsen Lamb Climate Change Initiatives Foundation announced in April 2021.

OMNI CT's proprietary technology enables the development of a circular economy, where the waste we produce today produces the energy we use tomorrow. The technology is omnivorous, meaning it can take virtually any energetic solid material —from black-bagged municipal garbage, to industrial and commercial waste, to residual biomass — and turn it into clean fuel.

"World leaders and top climate scientists agree, we must get to net-zero emissions by 2050. Methane reduction and zero carbon fuels are the key drivers to meeting this objective in Canada and beyond," said Jonathan Lundy, CEO of OMNI CT. "Our technology uniquely intersects these broad climate change goals and offers a "today" solution that will help the world actually get there."

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)'s August 2021 report highlights methane reduction as a critical path to net zero in 2050. Reducing municipal solid waste — and the methane it emits during decomposition — is critical to combatting climate change. The OMNI200™ eliminates this methane and produces green fuel, OmniSyngas™, a carbon negative substitute for fossil fuel, while also addressing the health and sanitation risks of waste.

"What makes OMNI and its proprietary technology so exciting is that it tackles our most urgent environmental challenges: it creates carbon negative fuels, and it reduces and prevents methane emissions by diverting waste from landfills," Dr. Daniel Kammen, OMNI CT Board Director and Coordinating Lead Author for the IPCC. "OMNI CT is poised to facilitate the mass changes required to tackle the climate crisis."

OmniSyngas™ can produce clean green hydrogen, synthetic natural gas, or biofuels for the circular economy. For example, one tonne of municipal solid waste becomes more than 50 kilos of pure hydrogen, which has a negative carbon footprint and costs half as much to produce compared to hydrogen produced by electrolysis.

"The dramatic surge in the market for hydrogen and clean biofuels, coupled with the drive to net zero by companies of all stripes and their investors, is accelerating the market for OMNI CT, which offers a complete conversion of waste to value," said Board Director Stephen Poloz of the global market opportunity for OMNI CT.

The OMNI200™ is being brought to market in California and neighbouring states by H Cycle LLC and has attracted demand from hydrogen and bio-fuels developers in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. Further project announcements are expected in 2021.

Jonathan Lundy, CEO and Board Director

Mr. Lundy joined OMNI CT as CEO and Director, effective October 4, 2021. Prior to joining OMNI CT, he was the Vice-President of Strategy and Business Services at BWXT Canada Ltd. Mr. Lundy's previous positions include CEO of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, CEO of Schneider Power Inc., and President, Power & Generation at Hydrogenics Corporation.

Dr. Daniel Kammen, Board Director

Dr. Kammen is the James and Katherine Lau Distinguished Professor of Sustainability at the University of California, Berkeley, with parallel appointments in the Energy and Resources Group, the Goldman School of Public Policy, and the Department of Nuclear Engineering. He was a lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The IPCC shared the 2007 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Stephen Poloz, Board Director, Chair of the Governance Committee

Mr. Poloz is a Special Advisor at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, former Governor of the Bank of Canada, and former Chief Executive Officer at Export Development Canada. He is the author of the upcoming book titled The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future.

Carmen Vierula, Board Director, Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee

Ms. Vierula is a former Bank of Canada Chief Financial Officer and former Chief of Audit Services at the United Nations. She is past president of the board of the National Capital Region Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI) Canada.

Peter Fraser, Board Director

Mr. Fraser is Principal and Co-Chief Investment Officer of West Face Capital Inc., an alternative asset management firm based in Toronto. He has over 30-years of investment experience in Canada, the U.S., and Europe and is an experienced Board Director.

About OMNI CT

OMNI CT is an Ottawa, Canada-based company that has developed this proprietary technology by designing, building, testing, and operating a complete commercial demonstration plant from 2007-2014. The patented process converts any solid energetic material into OmniSyngas™ which can be used to produce clean green hydrogen, biofuels, synthetic natural gas, chemicals or electricity for the circular economy.

OMNI CT's robust efficient OMNI200™ Gasification and Plasma Refining System (GPRS™) provides a unique solution to achieving decarbonization targets.

SOURCE Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Csanady, [email protected], 416-627-0439

Related Links

www.Omni CT.com

