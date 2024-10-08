Global Risk Institute Presents AI Rising: Risk Vs Reward - a 2-Event Exploration of Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Global Risk Institute (GRI) announces the inaugural The Hinton LecturesTM. These lectures are intended to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the complex topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lectures, hosted by Geoffrey Hinton, will be delivered by Jacob Steinhardt who was selected by a panel of renowned experts in AI. The selection committee included Beth Barnes, Roger Grosse, Geoffrey Hinton, Shane Legg and Jade Leung.

The Hinton LecturesTM will bring together leaders from academia, industry, and government to discuss AI's emerging risks and trends surrounding AI. "The emergence and use of AI in society could pose essential threat that everyone needs to understand.", said Geoffrey Hinton.

This year's event will be taking place on October 28 and 29 at the John Bassett Theatre in Toronto, as well as livestreamed.

Jacob Steinhardt, Assistant Professor at UC Berkley in the department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, as well as a Hertz Fellow and a AI2050 Early Career Fellow, will be delivering the lectures with Geoffrey Hinton as host and moderator.

On Day 1 Jacob will explore the advances we will see in AI this decade and corresponding risks. This will include the emergent capabilities of AI and the resulting behaviors.

Day 2 will cover AI in Society, the implications and the policy stakes that will need to be confronted.

"We're pleased to bring such influential voices to the stage and to make this critical discussion accessible to all," said Sonia Baxendale, President & CEO of GRI. "As AI continues to shape our world, it's essential that we consider both its vast opportunities and the challenges it presents."

To learn more about this event, visit https://hintonlectures.com/AI_RISING.

The Global Risk Institute in Financial Services (GRI) is a premier organization that defines thought leadership in risk management for the financial services sector. We bring together leaders from industry, academia and government to draw actional insights on risks globally. We are a non-profit, public and private partnership with 48 government and corporate members from asset management, banking, credit unions, insurance and pension management. Our goal is to be a critical resource to government and the financial industry to mitigate and adapt to risks focused on ensuring the stability of the financial ecosystem.

