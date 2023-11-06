Global Recognition for Creativity and Innovation: BTI Shines with 14 Prestigious Awards

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - BTI Brand Innovations Inc., a leading marketing and sales agency located in Streetsville, Ontario, has emerged as a symbol of innovation and creativity this award season. Taking home 14 individual awards from national marketing and award circuits, the Hermes Creative Awards, the Summit International Awards and the C2A Creative Communication Award competitions. Honoured for their work on a variety of projects ranging from custom websites to complete rebranding initiatives, these acknowledgements are a nod to BTI's unwavering commitment to creating marketing and sales solutions that resonate.

BTI's journey has been one of collaboration. As a historically "boutique" agency, BTI has built a reputation as an industry leader, with several client partner relationships surpassing the 20-year mark with some of Canada's largest brands. The agency's foundations, built on core values to be Curious, Creative and Collaborative, BTI uses data and insights along with the latest technology to transform sales and marketing goals into strategic plans with impact.

"It is a privilege to acknowledge the dedication and countless hours invested by our team and client partners, and the remarkable achievements we've accomplished together," says BTI Chief Creative Officer, Parveen Dhupar. "These awards hold significant meaning for us, reaffirming our belief that our work transcends traditional sales and marketing boundaries to drive meaningful change in our communities."

One particular achievement is BTI's collection of the Best of Show award from the Summit International Awards, a recognition shared by only five agencies worldwide out of applicants from 28 countries. From Argentina to the United States, from Australia to Turkey, BTI proudly represents the international spirit of creativity and innovation. This award brought BTI's client partner, Strawberry Fields Residences, to the global stage, highlighting the agency's ability to elevate its clients to new heights, a testament to BTI's exceptional year and to the agency's enduring impact.

To read about the awarded campaigns, please visit our website:

https://btibrandinnovations.com/case-studies/#awards

About BTI Brand Innovations Inc.

BTI Brand innovations Inc. is a full-service creative marketing and sales agency that has been helping clients build brands for over 25 years. Based in Mississauga, Ontario, BTI offers a range of strategy, branding, digital marketing and sales services to client partners in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare and professional services. With a focus on strategy-driven design and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, BTI has built a reputation for developing innovative and effective solutions that help clients achieve their business goals. For more information, visit https://btibrandinnovations.com/

