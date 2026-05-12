TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Global Public Affairs and MERCURE Conseil + Communication are announcing a merger to unite Canada's leading independent public affairs firm with one of Québec's most trusted names in government relations and communications to offer clients unmatched bilingual counsel across Canada.

MERCURE's offices in Montréal and Québec City give Global its deepest presence yet in the province and its first fully bilingual, in-house team spanning government relations and communications across every level of Québec's political and regulatory landscape.

Québec has its own political culture, its own rules for who gets heard, and its own standards for what credibility looks like. MERCURE brings francophone expertise, longstanding government relationships, corporate and financial communications depth, as well as a proven record across some of the province's most complex files.

The addition of MERCURE brings Global to 14 offices nationwide and a team of more than 100 policy experts and proven advisors, cementing its position as the country's most extensive independent public affairs network.

"Québec is central to any serious national public affairs strategy, and MERCURE is the firm that has earned its place at the centre of it. This merger gives our clients deep relationships at every level of Québec government, bilingual expertise from advisors embedded in the province, and full integration with our national network," said Randy Pettipas, CEO of Global Public Affairs. "We're proud to welcome the MERCURE team and offer Canada's most ambitious organizations the government relations and communications expertise they need in Québec."

MERCURE's Montréal and Québec City offices will continue to operate under experienced local leadership as MERCURE: A Global Public Affairs company. Clients can expect continuity of service and access to an expanded range of capabilities as the two firms integrate.

MERCURE: At the Centre of Québec Public Affairs

MERCURE advises some of Québec's most prominent organizations across aerospace, transportation, life science, infrastructure and municipal affairs, with deep relationships at the National Assembly, with provincial ministries, and across municipal governments throughout the province.

Under the leadership of President Hugo Delorme, MERCURE specializes in government relations, corporate communications and financial communications. The firm has become essential to national clients who need credible representation in Québec's distinct political, business and regulatory environment.

"MERCURE has always focused on delivering results for clients in Québec's unique environment. This merger with Global gives us national reach while preserving the local relationships and expertise that define our firm," said Hugo Delorme, president of MERCURE. "Together, we can serve our clients at a scale Canada's most complex challenges require."

About Global Public Affairs

Global Public Affairs is Canada's leading privately held strategic communications and government relations firm, representing many of the country's largest organizations across all sectors of the national economy.

About MERCURE Conseil + Communication

MERCURE is one of Québec's top public affairs firms, headquartered in Montréal with an office in Québec City. MERCURE provides government relations and corporate and financial communications to clients across the province and beyond.

SOURCE Global Public Affairs

For further information: Taylor Jantzi, Global Public Affairs, [email protected]; Nancy German, MRECURE Conseil + Communication, [email protected]