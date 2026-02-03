Global Public Affairs Welcomes the Honourable Seamus O'Regan as Strategic Counsel

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Global Public Affairs is pleased to announce that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan is joining the firm as Strategic Counsel, providing senior advice on strategic communications and federal and provincial political strategy.

O'Regan brings a rare combination of experience across government, cabinet-level decision-making, and public leadership. He will advise clients on navigating complex political and policy environments, shaping effective communications strategies, and understanding how policy decisions are made and communicated in governments.

Before entering federal politics, O'Regan spent a decade as a journalist and anchor, most notably as host of CTV's Canada AM. He was later elected Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl in Newfoundland and Labrador, and went on to serve in several senior cabinet roles including Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence, Minister of Indigenous Services, Minister of Labour, and Minister of Seniors.

He has served in numerous roles in the Government of Canada over the years, including Member of the Prime Minister's Agenda, Results and Communications Committee and the Canada-US, COVID, Reconciliation and Defence Procurement Cabinet Committees. Seamus was a long-standing member of the Treasury Board, as well as Chair of the Ministerial Working Group on Regulatory Efficiency and Clean Growth.

Seamus was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, and raised in Goose Bay, Labrador. He studied politics at St. Francis Xavier University and University College, Dublin, and marketing strategies at INSEAD, near Paris.

In 1999, he graduated with a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge, with a focus on Indigenous participation in large-scale natural resource development.

Seamus began his career in the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, first as executive assistant to Minister of Justice & Attorney General Edward Roberts, then as policy director to Premier Brian Tobin.

Throughout his career, O'Regan has been recognized for his ability to connect policy with people. He has worked extensively on issues at the intersection of government, industry, and communities, and is known for his practical understanding of how public narrative, government realities, and stakeholder trust intersect. This was especially evident during his time as Natural Resources Minister, working closely with and advocating for Canada's natural resource sector.

In his role at Global Public Affairs, O'Regan will advise clients during high-stakes communications challenges, periods of political scrutiny, and moments of transition. His focus will include strategic counsel on government relations, messaging, media dynamics, and real-time political risk.

"Seamus understands how decisions are made, how they are communicated, and how they are received by the public," said Randy Pettipas, CEO of Global Public Affairs. "His experience strengthens our ability to help clients operate with clarity and confidence in a complex political and policy environment at one of the most significant points in Canada's long history. By joining the team, Seamus reflects our firm's continued investment and commitment to providing clients with senior, real-world expertise."

O'Regan serves as Senior Business Advisor with Stewart McKelvey, the largest law firm in Atlantic Canada. He is Chair of the CoIC Innovation Centre in St John's, a board member of Power Metallic Mines, and a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographic Society.

Seamus will split his time between St. John's and Toronto.

