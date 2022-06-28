Global Predictions reaches $700M AOP, expands popular investment product to Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Global Predictions , the company behind Wealthwise, are pleased to announce their expansion into the Canadian market. The Silicon Valley-based company has a primarily American user base with over $700M of Assets on Platform. With the Canadian launch, the Global Predictions team has tailored their investment optimization product and expanded investment coverage. The company has partnered with Questrade and integrated with Wealthsimple, RBC Direct Invest and Passiv to offer access to Global Predictions Wealthwise to everyday Canadians.

Global Predictions Wealthwise offers multi-asset support, allowing users to see their investments, tax-protected accounts like RRSPs and TFSAs, and crypto, alongside their real estate and cash investments. Once accounts are connected, Global Predictions offers a comprehensive Portfolio Score and makes automated suggestions to improve investment performance.

"We're confident that Canadians will be able to take full advantage of Global Predictions Wealthwise out the gate," said CEO Alexander Harmsen. "As a Canadian myself, it's always been frustrating that our neighbours to the south had such drastically better access to investments, tools, and analytics. I'm really excited that Global Predictions can now support Canadians to enhance their financial well-being." Global Predictions has added comprehensive coverage for Canadian securities, including stocks and ETFs.

The Canadian launch is enhanced by a new service from Global Predictions' partner Passiv, who have launched SnapTrade. SnapTrade makes it easy to seamlessly integrate with leading brokerages in Canada and beyond. Global Predictions can now offer analysis and optimization services for investors with accounts at over ten thousand banks and brokerages.

Key Points:

Canadians can now link accounts from Questrade, RBC Direct Invest, and Wealthsimple.

Global Predictions also supports manual uploads and will continue to add integrations with Canadian brokerages.

Global Predictions Wealthwise now supports Canadian dollars, allowing users to view account balances in their native currencies, in addition to real estate, crypto and other investments.

Comments from Brendan Lee Young, co-founder and CEO of Passiv: "Global Predictions helps Canadians make smart choices about their investments. We're pleased to partner with them to include a variety of accounts from Canadian brokerages within their cross-asset class platform. This is a big differentiator that should drive a lot of value to Canadians."

