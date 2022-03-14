Global Oil & Gas Automation Market to See Positive Growth with Digitalization and New Disruptive Technologies

"Industry 4.0 has been transforming the oil and gas value chain by enhancing connectivity, simplifying operation maintenance, and prioritizing safety. The digitalization of drilling processes in the upstream sector is a high-growth area and can significantly boost production," said Agustina DeSarriera, Research Analyst, Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan. "Operational technologies (OT), such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, distributed control systems (DCSs), and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), are already in place. However, to optimize automation, companies will soon have to include artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and robotics technologies in their operations."

DeSarriera said, "Environmental regulations and agreements are compelling the industry to become more sustainable, and participants are recognizing that one of the easiest ways to achieve higher process efficiencies is automation. With the pandemic causing a resource shortage, it is imperative that oil & gas companies tap automation to reduce human exposure and perform rote tasks that were previously performed by humans."

As the industry feels the pressure to become more sustainable and less labor-intensive, there will be greater growth opportunities for technology providers of:

AI: Vendors need to highlight the use of AI to automate drilling operations and their ability to eventually decrease the number of wells needed for oil & gas operations. AI can also help avoid incidents and improve environmental performance by predicting leakages and identifying them in real-time.

Vendors need to highlight the use of AI to automate drilling operations and their ability to eventually decrease the number of wells needed for oil & gas operations. AI can also help avoid incidents and improve environmental performance by predicting leakages and identifying them in real-time. Robotics : Vendors can help clients overcome their technology shyness by assigning robots to departments where they can demonstrate maximum value.

: Vendors can help clients overcome their technology shyness by assigning robots to departments where they can demonstrate maximum value. IoT: By showcasing the technology's adaptability and ability to complement other technologies such as AI and OT, IoT providers will find it easier to get buy-in from clients. They can also partner with technology companies that provide OT solutions such as sensors and transmitters and help them transform into smarter tools.

Global Oil and Gas Automation Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Oil and Gas Automation Growth Opportunities

K693-14

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: [email protected]



http://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan