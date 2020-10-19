Global Mining Expert, Futurist, and Frontier Market 'Explorer', Emily King, Launches "On the Rocks" Podcast to Combine Adventures in Geology, Future Tech, and, Naturally, a Cocktail 'On the Rocks'

On the Rocks provides a fresh perspective on mining through the lens of pop culture, technology and innovation, sustainability, providing newcomer-friendly market analysis to pull you inside of a fun and evolving industry. Whether you are a savvy industry expert or newcomer, the On the Rocks podcast will entertain, inform, and educate.

On The Rocks is presented by Prospector , an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Prospector draws data from various public exchanges such as TMX Datalinx , which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and already represents nearly 50% of publicly traded mining projects globally. Prospector believes this new podcast will make mining more digestible for a broad audience and help listeners understand the impact of mining on our everyday lives: from the minerals critical for electric cars to how gold influences global currencies, to mining references in our favorite movies, and more.

"From millennials to institutional investors like Warren Buffett, precious metals, rare earths, and mining investment is drawing a lot of attention. We hope 'On the Rocks' will appeal to a broad audience through fun stories, compelling data, and, of course, expert insights," said Peter Voldness, VP of Corporate Finance at Analog Gold, the mining investment company that owns Prospector.

The first episode of On The Rocks will be available on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Future episodes will be published every two weeks on Tuesdays. On the Rocks will be available on iTunes and Spotify for streaming or download. You can also subscribe to On the Rocks from www.prospectorportal.com where you can also sign up for Prospector's weekly newsletter, The Nugget.

About Prospector

Prospector is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Founded in 2020 by global mining expert Emily King, Prospector created the industry's first searchable digital database with an easily navigable interface that allows anyone to tap into information about the mining industry. Prospector is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Analog Gold, a mining investment company.

For more from Prospector, visit prospectorportal.com or follow on Twitter ( @ProspectorAI ) or LinkedIn .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

SOURCE Prospector

For further information: Margarita Duran, Prospector, +1 (954) 687-5515, [email protected], Brett Stanton, Prospector, +1 (617) 291-2723, [email protected], https://prospectorportal.com

Related Links

https://prospectorportal.com

