Global Metaverse Market Will Unlock $750 Billion Opportunity by 2030

"Big technology companies see huge potential in the metaverse, deeming it the next level of the internet," said Kiran Kumar, ICT Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Gaming, media & entertainment, and retail are the sectors which have witnessed high adoption and promise high growth potential over the next 12 months, based on Frost & Sullivan's assessment of the application ecosystem."

Kumar added: "Interoperability is the defining property of the metaverse. The success of the metaverse would rely on the ability to unify systems, platforms, and economies in terms of incentives and benefits tied to the physical world, which remains a critical challenge to be addressed."

To tap into the endless opportunities of the metaverse, market participants should:

Decentralize the metaverse experience and create a more open and interoperable ecosystem than the traditional application ecosystem dominated by a few platforms.

Expand the services model beyond traditional capabilities and provide clients with unique revenue models in the metaverse as services will play a crucial role in the metaverse ecosystem.

Focus on mitigating the creation of deep fake copies of digital assets and avatars and design virtual worlds with machine learning (ML) to automate user privacy measures in dynamic and diversified contexts within the metaverse.

