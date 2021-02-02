Global Irish Whiskey Brand Tullamore D.E.W. Launches First Ever O'Everyone Benevolence Campaign in Support of Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI)

Tullamore D.E.W., one of the world's top Irish whiskey brands, will donate 100% of merchandise sales proceeds from the inaugural O'Everyone campaign to national registered charitable organization CCDI.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - For the first time in history, Tullamore D.E.W. launches the O'Everyone campaign, donating 100% of proceeds from merchandise sales to support diversity initiatives across Canada led by the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion.

To kick off this inaugural campaign, Tullamore D.E.W. has pledged an initial $20,000 (CAD) and will continue to donate proceeds of all sales of O'Everyone merchandise from every Canadian consumer coast to coast who joins us in O'Everyone!

Photo Credit: Rick O'Brien (CNW Group/Tullamore D.E.W.) Photo Credit: Rick O'Brien (CNW Group/Tullamore D.E.W.) Photo Credit: Rick O'Brien (CNW Group/Tullamore D.E.W.)

In partnership with the CCDI, O'Everyone is a year-long, nationwide, benevolence campaign that invites Canadians to unlock the power of their O'Lastnames. Sales are tracked via the live-ticker on the website, with the grand total being donated to the CCDI in December 2021.

"The Tullamore D.E.W. O'Everyone campaign strives to support diversity amongst Canadians by donating proceeds to the powerful education-led initiatives of the CCDI across Canada," comments Michael Mooney, National Brand Manager, Tullamore D.E.W.

Canadians can participate in O'Everyone by purchasing a personalized O'Lastname T-shirt and bottle label at www.OEveryone.ca for $20.00 (CAD). Once purchased, customized shirts and bottle labels will be created and mailed directly to consumers.

"When our consumers receive their O'Everyone merchandise, we encourage them to share pictures of themselves in their O'Lastname T-shirts on social media and to tag their community," adds Mooney.

"The goal is to keep the benevolence train rolling and raise as much funding as possible to support the great work of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion."

Founded in 2012, The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a registered national charity organization. Their mission is to help create inclusive spaces that are free of prejudice and discrimination, and to generate awareness, dialogue and action that helps recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

"CCDI is proud to partner with Tullamore D.E.W for the first ever O'Everyone national campaign to be launched in Canada. This is an opportunity to amplify the O'Everyone campaign message to millions of Canadians and support an objective driven by inclusion, diversity, solidarity and celebration," comments Michael Bach, CEO & Founder, CCDI.

The O'Everyone customized O'Lastname T-shirt and bottle label bundle costs $20.00 and will be available for purchase in Canada at www.OEveryone.ca from February 2 to December 8, 2021. Tullamore D.E.W. will cover all costs associated with production and shipping of the O'Everyone T-shirts and labels.

"Tullamore D.E.W. is honoured to support the CCDI who we sought out based on their powerful education-led work helping Canadian organizations achieve lasting diversity and inclusion," adds Mooney.

For additional information about O'Everyone, please visit www.OEveryone.ca

For additional information about the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), please visit www.ccdi.ca

For press images and information about O'Everyone and Tullamore D.E.W. in Canada, please visit www.tullamoredew.alchemystsinc.com

For additional information about Tullamore D.E.W. globally, please visit www.tullamoredew.com

ABOUT TULLAMORE D.E.W. IRISH WHISKEY

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey in the world in the fastest growing category. With an intriguing smooth yet complex character, Tullamore D.E.W. is triple distilled, but is also a unique blend of all three types of Irish whiskeys; the pot still, malt and grain whiskeys. As a result, Tullamore D.E.W. is three times smoother with an added gentle complexity. Tullamore D.E.W. was the first and remains one of the few international Irish whiskeys to pioneer this blend of three. Created in 1829, the brand's strong heritage started in Tullamore, a town in the heart of Ireland, and was fostered by the vision of an early founder Daniel E. Williams, whose initials live on the bottle to this day. www.tullamoredew.com Distributed by PMA Canada. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts, small-batch, handcrafted Hendrick's® Gin and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Sailor Jerry®, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® and Drambuie®, Reyka® Vodka and Milagro® Tequila. Represented in Canada by PMA Canada Agency. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT CCDI

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a made-in-Canada solution designed to help employers, diversity and inclusion/human rights/equity, and human resources practitioners effectively address the full picture of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility within the workplace. Founded and run by experienced diversity and inclusion practitioners, CCDI's focus is on practical sustainable solutions that help employers move toward true inclusion. Effectively managing diversity and inclusion, and human rights and equity is a strategic imperative for all Canadian organizations that wish to remain relevant and competitive. Their mission is to help those they work with be inclusive, free of prejudice and discrimination, and to generate awareness, dialogue and action helping people to recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

