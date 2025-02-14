Global Iman Fund of Global Growth Assets Inc. wins for the Fourth Consecutive Year at the 2024 FundGrade A+ Awards

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Global Iman Fund has won the FundGrade A+® award for its Global Equity investment portfolios, marking its fourth consecutive win. These prestigious awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and managers that demonstrate consistent, exceptional, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

The winners of the 2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award were announced on Thursday, February 6, 2025, with 62 companies representing a total of 424 Canadian investment funds receiving recognition.

2024 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award (CNW Group/Global Growth Assets Inc.)

The Global Iman Fund has received the FundGrade A+® Award for 2024.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

