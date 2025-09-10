N ew flights to Rio, Lima , Cartagena , Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadalajara , Puerto Escondido launching Winter 2025

Shanghai and Budapest flights launching in Summer 2026

More flights to Prague in Summer 2026

New Boeing 787-10 fleet on order to be initially based in Toronto to support future growth

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - With new, exciting routes already set to begin operating to South America and Mexico this winter from Air Canada's global hub at Toronto Pearson, the airline today announced further expansion at its largest hub. Beginning Summer 2026, Air Canada will be returning non-stop to Shanghai and to Budapest, and will also be adding flights to Prague. These new services further strengthen Toronto Pearson as Air Canada's largest hub linking to over 150 destinations across Canada and around the world.

Air Canada Further Strengthens Toronto Hub with Expanded International Network (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada continues to reinforce its significant network at Toronto Pearson and our bold, global growth trajectory will further cement its position as a leading international hub on the continent. Following on our exciting new South America services launching this winter from Toronto to Rio de Janeiro, Lima, Cartagena, plus new vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, Air Canada will launch two celebrated international routes next summer with the return of non-stop flights from Canada's largest metropolitan area to Shanghai and to Budapest," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"We are thrilled for Air Canada to further grow its network at Toronto Pearson, which strengthens Canada's connection to economies throughout the world," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. "As Air Canada's launch partner for the 787-10 – a next generation aircraft – this reflects our role in the market and the importance of our plans to build the airport of the future through Pearson LIFT, our infrastructure program. Through LIFT we will elevate the passenger experience, strengthen global connectivity and local economic expansion; all made possible with our airline partners."

"Air Canada's expansion at Toronto Pearson supports jobs, contributes significantly to the Greater Toronto area's GDP and stimulates further economic opportunities by facilitating international trade and tourism. Looking towards the future, Air Canada's new Boeing 787-10 fleet on order will be based first in Toronto to support continued international growth, further driving commercial trade and employment. As we take delivery of these wide-body aircraft and our new game-changing Airbus A321XLR fleet in the coming years, we look forward to unlocking new travel opportunities at Toronto Pearson for our customers," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada is proud to offer eligible customers premium services at Toronto Pearson. This includes the Air Canada Signature Suite, voted the World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at this year's Skytrax Awards, Concierge service, plus three Maple Leaf Lounges and two Air Canada Cafes. Additionally, Air Canada's cargo business is globally positioned in Toronto, with state-of-the-art facilities to manage specialized freight from time-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments to equine transport.

Air Canada also plans to resume its Tel Aviv route from Toronto next month.

Air Canada's new routes from Toronto:

Summer 2026



Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of Operation Season AC 942 Toronto (YYZ) Budapest (BUD) 21:55 11:25 +1 day Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun June 5 - Oct. 23, 2026 AC 943 Budapest (BUD) Toronto (YYZ) 13:15 15:15 Mon, Wed, Sat, Sun June 6 - Oct. 24, 2026 AC 27 Toronto (YYZ) Shanghai (PVG) 12:45 16:20 +1 day Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Starts June 3 year round AC 28 Shanghai (PVG) Toronto (YYZ) 18:00 19:55 Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat Starts June 4 year-round

Winter 2025



AC84 Toronto

(YYZ) Rio de Janeiro

(GIG) 23:30 10:45 +1

day Tue, Thu, Sat Dec. 4, 2025

- Mar. 26, 2026 AC85 Rio de

Janeiro

(GIG) Toronto (YYZ) 21:30 07:00 +1

day Wed, Fri, Sun Dec. 5, 2025

- Mar. 27, 2026 AC936 Toronto

(YYZ) Cartagena

(CTG) 08:55 14:30 Sat Dec. 20, 2025

– Apr. 11, 2026 AC937 Cartagena

(CTG) Toronto (YYZ) 15:30 20:45 Sat Dec. 20, 2025

– Apr. 11, 2026 AC 86 Toronto (YYZ) Lima (LIM) 22:10 06:10 (+1 day) Tue, Fri Dec. 5, 2025

– Mar. 27, 2026 AC 87 Lima (LIM) Toronto (YYZ) 08:00 15:55 Thu, Sun Dec. 7, 2025

– Mar. 26, 2026 AC1895 Toronto (YYZ) Puerto Escondido

(PXM)* 10:10 14:43 Wed Dec.17, 2025

-Apr. 8, 2026 AC1894 Puerto Escondido

(PXM) Toronto (YYZ) 15:45 21:24 Wed Dec.17, 2025

-Apr. 8, 2026 AC946 Toronto

(YYZ) Pointe-à-Pitre

(PTP) 08:15 14:10 Sat Dec. 20, 2025 –

Apr. 11, 2026 AC953 Pointe-à-

Pitre (PTP) Toronto (YYZ) 15:10 19:40 Sat Dec. 20, 2025 –

Apr. 11, 2026 AC1360 Toronto (YYZ) Guadalajara

(GDL) 16:45 21:10 Tue, Thu, Sat Nov. 04, 2025 –

Apr. 28, 2026 AC1361 Guadalajara

(GDL) Toronto (YYZ) 08:30 14:05 Wed, Fri, Sun Nov. 05, 2025 –

Apr. 29, 2026

Additional capacity:

Route Increase during peak 2026 vs. 2025 Toronto (YYZ) – Prague (PRG) 1 additional flight for a total of 4 weekly flights

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]