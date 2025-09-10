Global Horizons: Air Canada Further Strengthens Toronto Hub with Expanded International Network Français

News provided by

Air Canada

Sep 10, 2025, 10:00 ET

  • New flights to Rio, Lima, Cartagena, Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadalajara, Puerto Escondido launching Winter 2025
  • Shanghai and Budapest flights launching in Summer 2026
  • More flights to Prague in Summer 2026
  • New Boeing 787-10 fleet on order to be initially based in Toronto to support future growth

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - With new, exciting routes already set to begin operating to South America and Mexico this winter from Air Canada's global hub at Toronto Pearson, the airline today announced further expansion at its largest hub. Beginning Summer 2026, Air Canada will be returning non-stop to Shanghai and to Budapest, and will also be adding flights to Prague. These new services further strengthen Toronto Pearson as Air Canada's largest hub linking to over 150 destinations across Canada and around the world.

Continue Reading
Air Canada Further Strengthens Toronto Hub with Expanded International Network (CNW Group/Air Canada)
Air Canada Further Strengthens Toronto Hub with Expanded International Network (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada continues to reinforce its significant network at Toronto Pearson and our bold, global growth trajectory will further cement its position as a leading international hub on the continent. Following on our exciting new South America services launching this winter from Toronto to Rio de Janeiro, Lima, Cartagena, plus new vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, Air Canada will launch two celebrated international routes next summer with the return of non-stop flights from Canada's largest metropolitan area to Shanghai and to Budapest," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"We are thrilled for Air Canada to further grow its network at Toronto Pearson, which strengthens Canada's connection to economies throughout the world," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. "As Air Canada's launch partner for the 787-10 – a next generation aircraft – this reflects our role in the market and the importance of our plans to build the airport of the future through Pearson LIFT, our infrastructure program. Through LIFT we will elevate the passenger experience, strengthen global connectivity and local economic expansion; all made possible with our airline partners."

"Air Canada's expansion at Toronto Pearson supports jobs, contributes significantly to the Greater Toronto area's GDP and stimulates further economic opportunities by facilitating international trade and tourism. Looking towards the future, Air Canada's new Boeing 787-10 fleet on order will be based first in Toronto to support continued international growth, further driving commercial trade and employment. As we take delivery of these wide-body aircraft and our new game-changing Airbus A321XLR fleet in the coming years, we look forward to unlocking new travel opportunities at Toronto Pearson for our customers," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada is proud to offer eligible customers premium services at Toronto Pearson. This includes the Air Canada Signature Suite, voted the World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at this year's Skytrax Awards, Concierge service, plus three Maple Leaf Lounges and two Air Canada Cafes. Additionally, Air Canada's cargo business is globally positioned in Toronto, with state-of-the-art facilities to manage specialized freight from time-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments to equine transport.

Air Canada also plans to resume its Tel Aviv route from Toronto next month.

Air Canada's new routes from Toronto:

Summer 2026

Flight

From

To

Depart

Arrive

Days of Operation

Season

AC 942

Toronto (YYZ)

Budapest (BUD)

21:55

11:25 +1 day

Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun

June 5 - Oct. 23, 2026

AC 943

Budapest (BUD)

Toronto (YYZ)

13:15

15:15

Mon, Wed, Sat, Sun

June 6 - Oct. 24, 2026

AC 27

Toronto (YYZ)

Shanghai (PVG)

12:45

16:20 +1 day

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Starts June 3 year round

AC 28

Shanghai (PVG)

Toronto (YYZ)

18:00

19:55

Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat

Starts June 4 year-round

Winter 2025

AC84

Toronto
(YYZ)

Rio de Janeiro
(GIG)

23:30

10:45 +1
day

Tue, Thu, Sat

Dec. 4, 2025
- Mar. 26, 2026

AC85

Rio de
Janeiro
(GIG)

Toronto (YYZ)

21:30

07:00 +1
day

Wed, Fri, Sun

Dec. 5, 2025
- Mar. 27, 2026

AC936

Toronto
(YYZ)

Cartagena
(CTG)

08:55

14:30

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025
– Apr. 11, 2026

AC937

Cartagena
(CTG)

Toronto (YYZ)

15:30

20:45

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025
– Apr. 11, 2026

AC 86

Toronto (YYZ)

Lima (LIM)

22:10

06:10 (+1 day)

Tue, Fri

Dec. 5, 2025
– Mar. 27, 2026

AC 87

Lima (LIM)

Toronto (YYZ)

08:00

15:55

Thu, Sun

Dec. 7, 2025
– Mar. 26, 2026

AC1895

Toronto (YYZ)

Puerto Escondido
(PXM)*

10:10

14:43

Wed

Dec.17, 2025
-Apr. 8, 2026

AC1894

Puerto Escondido
(PXM)

Toronto (YYZ)

15:45

21:24

Wed

Dec.17, 2025
-Apr. 8, 2026

AC946

Toronto
(YYZ)

Pointe-à-Pitre
(PTP)

08:15

14:10

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025 –
Apr. 11, 2026

AC953

Pointe-à-
Pitre (PTP)

Toronto (YYZ)

15:10

19:40

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025 –
Apr. 11, 2026

AC1360

Toronto (YYZ)

Guadalajara
(GDL)

16:45

21:10

Tue, Thu, Sat

Nov. 04, 2025 –
Apr. 28, 2026

AC1361

Guadalajara
(GDL)

Toronto (YYZ)

08:30

14:05

Wed, Fri, Sun

Nov. 05, 2025 –
Apr. 29, 2026

Additional capacity:

Route

Increase during peak 2026 vs. 2025

Toronto (YYZ) – Prague (PRG)

 1 additional flight for a total of 4 weekly flights

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and...