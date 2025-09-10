Global Horizons: Air Canada Further Strengthens Toronto Hub with Expanded International Network Français
- New flights to Rio, Lima, Cartagena, Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadalajara, Puerto Escondido launching Winter 2025
- Shanghai and Budapest flights launching in Summer 2026
- More flights to Prague in Summer 2026
- New Boeing 787-10 fleet on order to be initially based in Toronto to support future growth
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - With new, exciting routes already set to begin operating to South America and Mexico this winter from Air Canada's global hub at Toronto Pearson, the airline today announced further expansion at its largest hub. Beginning Summer 2026, Air Canada will be returning non-stop to Shanghai and to Budapest, and will also be adding flights to Prague. These new services further strengthen Toronto Pearson as Air Canada's largest hub linking to over 150 destinations across Canada and around the world.
"Air Canada continues to reinforce its significant network at Toronto Pearson and our bold, global growth trajectory will further cement its position as a leading international hub on the continent. Following on our exciting new South America services launching this winter from Toronto to Rio de Janeiro, Lima, Cartagena, plus new vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, Air Canada will launch two celebrated international routes next summer with the return of non-stop flights from Canada's largest metropolitan area to Shanghai and to Budapest," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.
"We are thrilled for Air Canada to further grow its network at Toronto Pearson, which strengthens Canada's connection to economies throughout the world," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. "As Air Canada's launch partner for the 787-10 – a next generation aircraft – this reflects our role in the market and the importance of our plans to build the airport of the future through Pearson LIFT, our infrastructure program. Through LIFT we will elevate the passenger experience, strengthen global connectivity and local economic expansion; all made possible with our airline partners."
"Air Canada's expansion at Toronto Pearson supports jobs, contributes significantly to the Greater Toronto area's GDP and stimulates further economic opportunities by facilitating international trade and tourism. Looking towards the future, Air Canada's new Boeing 787-10 fleet on order will be based first in Toronto to support continued international growth, further driving commercial trade and employment. As we take delivery of these wide-body aircraft and our new game-changing Airbus A321XLR fleet in the coming years, we look forward to unlocking new travel opportunities at Toronto Pearson for our customers," concluded Mr. Galardo.
Air Canada is proud to offer eligible customers premium services at Toronto Pearson. This includes the Air Canada Signature Suite, voted the World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at this year's Skytrax Awards, Concierge service, plus three Maple Leaf Lounges and two Air Canada Cafes. Additionally, Air Canada's cargo business is globally positioned in Toronto, with state-of-the-art facilities to manage specialized freight from time-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments to equine transport.
Air Canada also plans to resume its Tel Aviv route from Toronto next month.
Air Canada's new routes from Toronto:
Summer 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Depart
|
Arrive
|
Days of Operation
|
Season
|
AC 942
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
Budapest (BUD)
|
21:55
|
11:25 +1 day
|
Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun
|
June 5 - Oct. 23, 2026
|
AC 943
|
Budapest (BUD)
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
13:15
|
15:15
|
Mon, Wed, Sat, Sun
|
June 6 - Oct. 24, 2026
|
AC 27
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
Shanghai (PVG)
|
12:45
|
16:20 +1 day
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|
Starts June 3 year round
|
AC 28
|
Shanghai (PVG)
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
18:00
|
19:55
|
Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat
|
Starts June 4 year-round
Winter 2025
|
AC84
|
Toronto
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
23:30
|
10:45 +1
|
Tue, Thu, Sat
|
Dec. 4, 2025
|
AC85
|
Rio de
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
21:30
|
07:00 +1
|
Wed, Fri, Sun
|
Dec. 5, 2025
|
AC936
|
Toronto
|
Cartagena
|
08:55
|
14:30
|
Sat
|
Dec. 20, 2025
|
AC937
|
Cartagena
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
15:30
|
20:45
|
Sat
|
Dec. 20, 2025
|
AC 86
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
Lima (LIM)
|
22:10
|
06:10 (+1 day)
|
Tue, Fri
|
Dec. 5, 2025
|
AC 87
|
Lima (LIM)
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
08:00
|
15:55
|
Thu, Sun
|
Dec. 7, 2025
|
AC1895
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
Puerto Escondido
|
10:10
|
14:43
|
Wed
|
Dec.17, 2025
|
AC1894
|
Puerto Escondido
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
15:45
|
21:24
|
Wed
|
Dec.17, 2025
|
AC946
|
Toronto
|
Pointe-à-Pitre
|
08:15
|
14:10
|
Sat
|
Dec. 20, 2025 –
|
AC953
|
Pointe-à-
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
15:10
|
19:40
|
Sat
|
Dec. 20, 2025 –
|
AC1360
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
Guadalajara
|
16:45
|
21:10
|
Tue, Thu, Sat
|
Nov. 04, 2025 –
|
AC1361
|
Guadalajara
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
08:30
|
14:05
|
Wed, Fri, Sun
|
Nov. 05, 2025 –
Additional capacity:
|
Route
|
Increase during peak 2026 vs. 2025
|
Toronto (YYZ) – Prague (PRG)
|
1 additional flight for a total of 4 weekly flights
