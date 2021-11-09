Global Health signs memorandum of understanding with Cultivarium

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Health Clinics Ltd. (CSE: MJRX) (FRANKFURT: L002) ("Global Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a memorandum of understanding with Cultivarium. The partnership will allow Global Health Clinics' Wonder Scientific division to research and develop psilocybin products to become a supplier of clean-start psilocybe genetics for psychedelics research and novel drug development sectors. This Company is focused on developing new products to supply clinical trials, regulated markets and resellers, as well as creating custom active pharmaceutical formulations and contract manufacturer quality agreements.

Wonder has established a genetic library of disease-free, single genotype cultures of certain Psilocybe species, including P. cubensis, P. aztecorum, P. semilanceata, and P. cyanescens (the "Mycelial Library'). Wonder intends to conduct research to optimize culture media for future mass scale production.

Cultivarium is a privately-owned cannabis micro-cultivation, research site, and has (i) the expertise required to preserve Wonder's Mycelial Library such that it maintains a disease free single genotype culture of each mycelia accession (the "Mycelia Maintenance"), and (ii) the ability to build and supply an appropriate facility from which Wonder, or an affiliate thereof, may apply for the License (the "License Application") and conduct the Research.

The agreement allows Wonder Scientific to partner with renowned horticulture expert David Weaver who is associated with University of Guelph. David Weaver is the co-founder of Cultivarium and developed the Cannabis Production course as part of the Horticulture Diploma Program at the University of Guelph-Ridgetown Campus and is a featured Cannabis expert on CBC News. The first undergraduate diploma in-person course on Cannabis in Canada.

