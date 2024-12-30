Global Health Coalition, Doctors against Genocide, Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) and International Medical Organizations condemn Israel's Ongoing War on Hospitals, Healthcare Workers and infrastructure and demand immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya representing more than 10,000 North American physicians

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, Head of one of Northern Gaza's last partially functioning hospital has been arrested by the Israeli military following bombing of the hospital and illegal abduction of doctors and wounded patients by the Israeli military.

Dr Abu Safia is a paediatrician and was illegally abducted by the Israeli military after he refused to leave the Kamal Adwan hospital following bombing of the hospital. The heavy shelling resulted in fires in the hospital burning health care workers and patients. Dr Abu Safia was arrested by Israeli forces during their raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza on Friday December 27, 2024. The WHO states that it has lost communication with Dr Abu Safia following his arrest.

We the medical community demand immediate release of Dr Abu Safia and an immediate end to the bombing of hospitals and targeted kidnapping and killing of healthcare workers in Gaza. Bombing of hospitals and kidnapping, torturing and killing doctors and healthcare workers is illegal and immoral and a crime according to the Genocide Convention.

Experts in genocide including The United Nations, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Doctors without Borders, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Doctors Against Genocide, have all concluded that Israel is committing genocidal acts against the Palestinian people. These are credible voices and their warnings must not be ignored.

More than 14 months of relentless indiscriminate carpet bombing of Gaza and blockade of food, water, fuel have resulted in more than 186,000 deaths majority of whom are women and children.(1)

In addition to the relentless bombing of hospitals and civilian infrastructure, starvation is also being used as a weapon of genocide due to the illegal and immoral blockade on entry of food, water and medical care into Gaza by the Israeli forces. Canada must demand respect and upholding of the rulings of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court and urgently demand protection of civilians, provision of humanitarian aid and immediate release of Dr Abu Safiya and all healthcare workers and patients illegally kidnapped by Israeli forces.

What: Press Conference on the ongoing relentless bombing of Gaza and specific targeting of hospitals, healthcare workers and illegal kidnapping of Dr Abu Safia, healthcare workers and patients and the starvation to death of the Palestinian people

When: Tuesday December 31 2024 Time 11 am EST

Where: Zoom virtual press conference:When: Dec 31, 2024 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rrPWZ-DsQ0eT3qAQ8i_xRQ

Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle - Doctors Against Genocide Dr Nidal Jboor – Doctors Against Genocide Dr Amgad ElSherif – Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) Dr Aliya Khan – Doctors for Humanity Global Health Coalition Dr Catherine Clase -Doctors for Humanity Global Health Coalition

About UOSSM

Union Of Medical Care And Relief Organizations (UOSSM) is a Canadian non profit humanitarian organization supporting health-related needs and well-being of people and communities affected by crises, through the building of sustainable health-related services and reducing human suffering.

About Doctors for Humanity-Global Health Coalition is a global health coalition of medical organizations and healthcare professionals worldwide. Healthcare professionals have an ethical duty to preserve human life and dignity, grounded in International Humanitarian Law. Their mission is to protect the right to life, food, water,shelter and health care for every human being

About Doctors Against Genocide We are a global coalition of healthcare workers dedicated to succeeding where global governments have failed in confronting and preventing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The following demands are presented on behalf of more than 10,000 North American physicians and numerous medical organizations.

Immediately release Dr Abu Safiya and all healthcare workers and patients illegally kidnapped at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza immediately stop the bombing and impose an arms embargo on Israel . immediately end the blockade on food, water, and medical supplies for Gaza

